Borderless.xyz Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Security and Compliance in Stablecoin Transactions

Certification Demonstrates Unwavering Commitment to Risk Management, Operational Excellence, Cybersecurity in Fast-Growing Stablecoin Market

Borderless.xyz, a global payments and banking infrastructure provider specializing in stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), has successfully obtained its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. This achievement follows the company’s SOC 2 Type 1 certification obtained last year, demonstrating the continued effectiveness of its operational controls and security measures. The certification affirms Borderless.xyz’s adherence to industry standards, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a secure and reliable infrastructure over time.

As the stablecoin market expands rapidly, many vendors are still emerging companies. Enterprises looking to leverage stablecoin technology face increased counterparty risk when partnering with these younger vendors. By earning SOC 2 Type 2, Borderless.xyz significantly reduces that risk and showcases its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure. This certification is a comprehensive evaluation of the design and ongoing effectiveness of the controls protecting customer data, providing additional confidence to partners and customers alike.

“Expanding our SOC 2 compliance from Type 1 to Type 2 underscores our commitment to the highest level of operational security,” said Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless.xyz. “Stablecoins are revolutionizing the payments industry at an incredible pace, and companies need reliable partners who can deliver robust security and compliance. Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is yet another milestone that highlights our focus on mitigating risk for our enterprise clients and driving innovation with confidence.”

Why SOC 2 Type 2 Matters for the Stablecoin Ecosystem

Extended Security Assurance : While SOC 2 Type 1 assesses controls at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type 2 verifies the effectiveness of those controls over a sustained period. This distinction is crucial for enterprises that demand consistent, verifiable security standards in an emerging, high-risk landscape.

: While SOC 2 Type 1 assesses controls at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type 2 verifies the effectiveness of those controls over a sustained period. This distinction is crucial for enterprises that demand consistent, verifiable security standards in an emerging, high-risk landscape. Enhanced Trust and Reliability : With more companies looking to integrate stablecoins into their payment flows, trust is paramount. SOC 2 Type 2 accreditation assures stakeholders that Borderless.xyz has proven its ability to secure data and maintain compliant operations on an ongoing basis.

: With more companies looking to integrate stablecoins into their payment flows, trust is paramount. SOC 2 Type 2 accreditation assures stakeholders that Borderless.xyz has proven its ability to secure data and maintain compliant operations on an ongoing basis. Reduced Counterparty Risk : Many stablecoin solution providers are startups without a long track record. By successfully achieving SOC 2 Type 2, Borderless.xyz demonstrates a mature approach to security and compliance, significantly decreasing the counterparty risk for enterprise customers.

: Many stablecoin solution providers are startups without a long track record. By successfully achieving SOC 2 Type 2, Borderless.xyz demonstrates a mature approach to security and compliance, significantly decreasing the counterparty risk for enterprise customers. Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: From day one, Borderless.xyz has emphasized building scalable and secure systems. This commitment is now further validated by the SOC 2 Type 2 process, reinforcing the company’s readiness to serve large-scale enterprise needs.

What This Means for Borderless.xyz Customers

Confidence in Continuous Protection : SOC 2 Type 2 certification confirms Borderless.xyz’s controls are consistently applied, ensuring security remains robust and trustworthy over time.

: SOC 2 Type 2 certification confirms Borderless.xyz’s controls are consistently applied, ensuring security remains robust and trustworthy over time. Secure Global Payments : Customers can focus on leveraging Borderless.xyz’s global payment capabilities and global stablecoin orchestration network without worrying about the integrity of their transactions or data.

: Customers can focus on leveraging Borderless.xyz’s global payment capabilities and global stablecoin orchestration network without worrying about the integrity of their transactions or data. Ongoing Operational Excellence: This certification reflects the company’s broader philosophy of continuous improvement. Borderless.xyz remains committed to refining its operational, cybersecurity, and risk management controls.



Looking Ahead

Borderless.xyz encourages current and prospective customers to reach out to its support and sales teams to learn more about its SOC 2 report, which outlines the comprehensive controls and processes in place. Additional resources detailing the company’s security practices, platform architecture, and future improvements can be found on its website, www.borderless.xyz.

About Borderless.xyz

Borderless.xyz is a leading global payments and banking infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet-native money, including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies with a global stablecoin orchestration network, Borderless.xyz’s mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to onchain banking. Borderless.xyz is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more about Borderless.xyz, users can visit https://borderless.xyz/.

