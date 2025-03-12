ADOT urges drivers to delay travel during winter storms

PHOENIX – With more winter storms forecast over the next several days, the Arizona Department of Transportation strongly urges drivers to delay travel when snow is falling where you are or ahead. In addition to helping keep yourself and others safe, this will allow ADOT snowplows to clear highways efficiently.

Snow and ice on the road can lead to slide-offs and crashes. Those who choose to travel anyway should leave prepared to spend extended time in winter weather. Tracking the National Weather Service forecast and packing an emergency kit are among ADOT’s safety recommendations you’ll find at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Winter travel kits should include items such as food, water, medication, a first-aid kit, warm clothing, extra blankets, an ice scraper, kitty litter or sand for tire traction, and a fully charged cellphone. Drivers should make sure their cars are in good working order – including headlights, brake lights, defroster and windshield wipers – and keep the gas tank at least three-quarters full.

ADOT has 200 snowplows and 400 operators who work around the clock when snow storms hit to clear the highways of ice and snow. Motorists are reminded to never tailgate the plow – always leave at least four car-lengths of space between the plow and your vehicle – and do not attempt to pass a plow. Letting the snowplow do its job makes travel safer for everyone.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

Find more winter driving safety tips at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.