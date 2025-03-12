An Award-Winning Guide to Writing Success – “The One Week Writing Workshop” Earns Top Honors

The One Week Writing Workshop Gold Award Winner Karin Adams

With its hands-on, engaging exercises, “The One Week Writing Workshop” is a game-changer for aspiring and experienced authors.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author and writing coach Karin Adams is making a powerful impact with her latest release, “The One Week Writing Workshop: 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel.” This innovative guide has earned top honors at the 2024-2025 Reader Views Literary Awards, winning:• Gold Award in the Writing & Publishing Category• Silver Award in the Education Category• The Book by Book Pub Award for Best Writing/Publishing Book of the Year"The One Week Writing Workshop" offers a practical, structured approach to novel writing, guiding writers through daily exercises in brainstorming, character creation, story structure, and revision—making it ideal for both aspiring and seasoned writers.“Many people dream of writing a novel but don’t know where to start,” says Adams. “This book provides structure, motivation, and a creative spark to get the words flowing.”A UNIQUE, ACTION-ORIENTED APPROACHUnlike traditional writing guides, “The One Week Writing Workshop” is designed for immediate engagement. Instead of simply reading about writing, authors actively participate in hands-on exercises, including:• Music and soundscapes to inspire ideas• Movement and outdoor exploration to break through creative blocks• Visual arts and hands-on crafting to unlock new storytelling techniques• Daily “core activities” with warm-ups and stretch goals for flexible progressAdams challenges the idea that writing is only for the “gifted,” emphasizing that a writer’s true gift is the desire to engage with the process. By making creativity active and accessible, her approach helps writers overcome self-doubt, spark momentum, and enjoy the process of storytelling.A VALUABLE RESOURCE FOR ALL WRITERSIdeal for aspiring writers looking for a structured approach, the book also benefits experienced authors who may be stuck on a project or seeking fresh inspiration.“I’ve been writing fiction for over thirty years, and yet “The One Week Writing Workshop” gave me new insights into my own process,” says Richard Bist of Reader Views. “It provides a simple, organic framework that makes the writing process less intimidating and rekindles the joy of storytelling.”BRINGING THE WORKSHOP TO MORE WRITERSBuilding on the success of “The One Week Writing Workshop,” Adams is launching an online video course to provide further hands-on guidance. She is also developing a specialized guide for teachers and writing group leaders, expanding access to her method in classrooms and writing communities.With its award-winning status and praise from writers of all levels, The One Week Writing Workshop is fast becoming a go-to resource for unlocking creativity and bringing stories to life.ABOUT THE AUTHORKarin Adams holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Winnipeg and pursued doctoral studies at Harvard University. She spent seven years teaching at the University of Winnipeg before focusing on fiction and writing workshops full-time. She is also the author of six books, including the critically acclaimed middle-grade novel Frostbite Hotel. Through her platform, Author In Your Corner, she continues to support and inspire writers worldwide.AVAILABILITY & FURTHER INFORMATION“The One Week Writing Workshop: 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel” is available now at Amazon and major book retailers.For more information about Karin Adams and her works, visit her websites: https://www.karinadams.com/ and https://www.authorinyourcorner.com/ Publicity Contact:

