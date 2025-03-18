American Fire Products Celebrates 20 Years with a Bold New Rebrand

CEO Matt Doll & family

A New Name Reflecting a Legacy of Innovation and a Commitment to the Future

Fire glass was where we started, but today, we are so much more than that. Our new name better represents the full range of high-quality fire products we offer to build the ultimate fire pit.” — Matt Doll, CEO / Founder

LAKE ELSINORE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate 20 years of innovation, growth, and industry leadership, American Fire Glass proudly announces its rebranding to American Fire Products. This milestone honors two decades of success and signals the company’s evolution from a fire glass pioneer into a comprehensive manufacturer/distributor of fire pit burners, electronic ignition systems, and fire pit accessories.

"Fire glass was where we started, but today, we are so much more than that," said Matt Doll, Founder and CEO of American Fire Products. "Our new name better represents the full range of high-quality fire products we offer. We provide everything from the gas line up to create the ultimate fire pit."

A True American Success Story

American Fire Products’ journey embodies the American Dream. Overcoming numerous challenges and personal hardships, Matt Doll launched the company in 2005 at the age of twenty-five with no formal business experience. What began as a garage-based operation with his wife, Kelly, quickly gained momentum. Over the past two decades, American Fire Products has continued to thrive, establishing itself as a leader in the industry.

A New Name, A Renewed Commitment

The core of American Fire Products mission is to manufacture and distribute innovative, high-quality fire products that enhance outdoor spaces. With the rebrand, American Fire Products has launched a new website and an enhanced dealer experience, making it easier than ever for customers to find the products they need to build and enjoy their fire features.

"We’ve grown far beyond just fire glass, and our new name reflects that expansion," Doll added. "Our customers can expect the same great service, quality, and a much stronger commitment to innovation over the next 20 years."

Family at the Heart of the Business

American Fire Products is more than just a business—it’s a family legacy. Over the years, Doll’s children, father, and friends have joined the company alongside a dedicated team, many of whom have been with the business for over a decade. Their shared commitment to teamwork, a competitive spirit, and pride in what they are building has laid the foundation of the brand.

Explore the New American Fire Products

To learn more about the rebrand and explore the full range of fire pit solutions, visit AmericanFireProducts.com or AmericanFireProducts.com/About

About American Fire Products

American Fire Products (formerly American Fire Glass) is a premier manufacturer and supplier of premium quality fire products. Focusing on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company provides everything from the gas line up to create the ultimate fire pit.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Montembeau – Vice President of Marketing

PR@AmericanFireProducts.com

1-888-264-1017 x 815

AmericanFireProducts.com

Fueling a Legacy: The Story of American Fire Products

