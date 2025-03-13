Tress Wellness, Creator of The World’s Easiest-to-Use Waxing Kit, Launches in CVS Stores Nationwide

Tress Wellness, the leading at-home waxing kit, is now available in CVS stores nationwide. Now at over 2,100 CVS locations, customers can find some of Tress Wellness’s bestsellers on the shelves including the Black At-Home Wax Kit. Tress Wellness products are dermatologically tested and certified and beloved for their fun colors and designs that translate into smooth results.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 500 million views and growing on TikTok from user-generated content, the at-home waxing kit from Tress Wellness has become a social media phenomenon. And now the product, which gets rid of hair in just one pull, is expanding its fanbase even further with a launch in CVS stores across the country. Dermatologically tested and certified, Tress Wellness’s line of hard waxes and sprays offer a gentle hair removal experience thanks to their natural ingredients including oils like olive and jojoba. The products are beloved for their fun colors and designs that translate into smooth results.Now at over 2,100 CVS locations, customers can find some of Tress Wellness’s bestsellers on the shelves including the Black At-Home Wax Kit for $23.99. Its Lavender Wax Beads and Bikini Wax Beads ($15.99) are also available, gentle enough for even the most sensitive body parts and complete with their trademark delicious scent. And shoppers can pick up the Pre & After-Wax Spray Combo ($15.99) to help prep skin and soothe irritation for a pain-free wax from start to finish. All Tress Wellness products come with free access to the brand’s app, Wax Pal , which offers step-by-step user guidance and tutorials from its licensed esthetician partners."We are excited that CVS is featuring our Tress Wellness products in over 2,100 stores, allowing our premium at-home wax removal products to be more accessible than ever," said Dan McElwee, General Manager of FXSwede, the parent company of Tress Wellness. "Our mission has always been to empower consumers with salon-quality hair removal solutions from the comfort of their homes. Partnering with CVS allows us to reach even more customers who are looking for superior, cost efficient, convenient, and gentle hair removal options from the comfort of their homes."In addition to CVS, Tress Wellness products can now be found at 5,000 retail stores in the U.S. including BJ’s Wholesale Club, Ingles Markets, Lewis Drug, and online at www.walmart.com . The brand also still remains the top-selling at-home waxing kit on Amazon with over 34,000 verified reviews. Its social media popularity has even prompted the creation of its own supportive community, the Tress Tribe. To learn more about Tress Wellness and find a full list of its retail locations, visit www.tresswellness.com ABOUT TRESS WELLNESSTress Wellness is the maker of the world’s easiest-to-use at-home waxing kit, with users going from zero to pro in just one pull. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, the company’s mission is to make hair removal easy and accessible for everyone, everywhere. Tress Wellness products are suitable for all body and skin types, including both men and women. Consumers can purchase the products in select retail stores across the country as well as online. For more information on Tress Wellness, visit www.tresswellness.com

