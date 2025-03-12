Profet AI Launches ‘Domain Twin’ AI Platform to Secure Critical Manufacturing Technologies and Know-How

Announcing the launch of Domain Twin. (Left to right) Profet AI Chief R&D Officer Max Chen, Profet AI CTO Forster Lin, Profet AI CEO Jerry Huang, Profet AI Technology Director Ben Lin

Company introduces AI-powered solution to enhance operational efficiency and maintain technological sovereignty

By integrating AI across operations, companies can make more informed decisions, reduce dependency on specific markets, and create a more resilient global supply chain” — Co-founder and CEO, Jerry Huang

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Profet AI, a Taiwan-based artificial intelligence company, today announced the launch of Domain Twin , an AI-powered solution designed to help manufacturers protect critical technologies, optimize supply chains and enhance global competitiveness. The launch comes amid a period of rapid transformation in the global semiconductor industry, underscored by TSMC’s recent announcement of a $100 billion investment in Arizona to build fabrication plants. As companies accelerate international expansion, they face growing challenges, including technology transfer, supply chain restructuring and rising operational costs. Profet AI’s Domain Twin aims to help manufacturers navigate these shifts while maintaining operational efficiency and safeguarding intellectual property.“With increasing globalization and the restructuring of supply chains, companies must find ways to secure their competitive advantages while ensuring long-term sustainability,” said Jerry Huang, co-founder and CEO of Profet AI. “The ‘Domain Twin’ AI platform empowers manufacturers by digitizing domain expertise, facilitating knowledge transfer, and driving AI adoption across industries.”Addressing Industry Challenges with AI-Powered SolutionsThe manufacturing industry faces growing concerns over technology migration, supply chain disruptions, and rising operational costs. Profet AI’s ‘Domain Twin’ solution directly addresses these challenges:1. Preventing Technology Leakage: Ensures that critical research, production, and quality control data remain within the company.2. Optimizing Supply Chains: AI-driven analytics provide real-time market insights, enabling better inventory management and production planning.3. Enhancing Global Competitiveness: AI-powered automation and no-code tools allow businesses to scale operations efficiently.The platform is designed to empower 80% of a company’s core workforce by equipping them with AI capabilities, transforming them into next-generation AI-enabled professionals. Through AutoML (Automated Machine Learning) and AILM (AI Lifecycle Management), employees can build predictive models and accelerate AI deployment without extensive technical knowledge.Rapid Deployment with No-Code AI TechnologyUnlike traditional digital twin systems that require extensive customization, ‘Domain Twin’ utilizes a No-Code AI platform for fast implementation. This approach reduces deployment time and allows manufacturers and supply chain partners to adapt quickly to evolving market demands.“By integrating AI across operations, companies can make more informed decisions, reduce dependency on specific markets, and create a more resilient global supply chain,” Huang added.About Profet AIProfet AI is a leading AI software provider specializing in manufacturing solutions, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branches in Shanghai, China and Tokyo, Japan.The company offers an end-to-end AI platform and on-demand AI application knowledge base, enabling businesses to accelerate digital transformation and optimize production processes. Profet AI’s solutions have been widely adopted by top 300 global manufacturing brands, including EMS, semiconductor OSAT, PCB, IC design, display panel, and material solution providers.For more information, visit en.profetai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.