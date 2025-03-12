A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen on NYSOFA's Response to... March 3, 2025 | 10:39 AM EST Learn more about A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen on NYSOFA's Response to Federal Actions

NYSOFA, our staff, Area Agencies on Aging, our partners, advocates, the public, and stakeholders are rightly alarmed about the news coming from Washington daily and what it all means for the vital work that we collectively do.



I assure you that NYSOFA is acting proactively and decisively at all levels to make clear the damage that would result from potential adverse federal funding actions.



First, please take a moment to read NYSOFA’s top-line analysis showing the implications of potential federal funding actions on NYSOFA, our partners, and programs. I have also prepared county-level and Congressional District analyses. These have all been shared among multiple levels of government and stakeholders.



I have also briefed my counterparts at State Units on Aging nationally about our impact analysis and the calculation methodology, so that other states can, in turn, replicate this analysis nationally.



NYSOFA is also engaging the media to proactively share this analysis and educate the public, lawmakers, and other stakeholders about the implications of potential federal actions on the aging services network.



To our partners in aging services: I am, as always, proud of the work you do to make it possible for older adults to age successfully in the community and provide support for families across programs and services, whether it's the millions of meals we provide annually, caregiver supports, connections to benefits that assure economic security, legal assistance, personal care services, counseling on Medicare and health insurance, assisting residents of facilities in exercising their rights through New York’s Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, and so much more.



I will do everything possible to preserve and protect these foundational supports at a time when we would otherwise be focusing our attention this year on celebrating key milestones in their development. These milestones include National Nutrition Month in March as well as this year’s 60th anniversary of the Older Americans Act, Medicare and Medicaid, and the 90th anniversary of Social Security. These are bedrock programs we are now having to expend energy working to protect. And do so we must.



Do not hesitate to reach out if there is any way that NYSOFA can provide information, analysis, or technical assistance.

Read NYSOFA's Impact Analysis of Potential Federal Actions