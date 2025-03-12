Attorney General Jackley Applauds Signing Of Government Accountability Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley applauds the cooperation that has led to the signing of the four Government Accountability bills that he proposed this legislative session.

Gov. Larry Rhoden signed the four bills Wednesday during a bill ceremony signing attended by Attorney General Jackley, his legislative team, State Auditor Rich Sattgast, State Treasurer Josh Haeder, and members of the Governor’s staff. The bills had earlier passed both the House and Senate.

“This is about protecting both taxpayer money and those State employees who have the courage to report criminal behavior,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I applaud our Legislators, Governor Rhoden, Auditor Sattgast, and Treasurer Haeder for restoring the public’s trust in state government and its employees.”

Governor Rhoden said, “As stewards of taxpayer dollars, we have a responsibility to ensure integrity in how those dollars are spent. My team worked closely with Attorney General Jackley throughout the legislative process to get these bills to a place that protects taxpayer dollars while making sure that the punishment fits the crime.”

Both Auditor Sattgast and Treasurer Haeder said cooperation between all of those involved was the key.

“The Attorney General brought a great package of anti-corruption legislation that was worked on between the Governor’s office and the other elected constitutional officers,” said Auditor Sattgast. “Senate Bill 60, in particular, is legislation that strengthens the ability for the State Auditor to weed out financial crimes that hurt our state.”

Treasuer Haeder said, “The public demanded stronger government accountability. I am proud to stand with Attorney General Marty Jackley, Auditor Rich Sattgast, the Legislature, and Governor Rhoden to see it through.”

The four Government Accountability bills approved by the Legislature this year are:

*** Senate Bill 60 which expands the access and investigatory authority of the State Auditor.

*** Senate Bill 61 which modifies the authority of the Board of Internal Controls.

*** Senate Bill 62 which establishes mandatory reporting requirements related to improper government conduct and crime, and to provide a penalty.

*** Senate Bill 63 which establishes protections for state employees who report improper governmental conduct and crime.

All four bills take effect July 1, 2025.

-30-