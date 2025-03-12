Fresche Solutions and IBM Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver PowerVS Managed Services





SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in AI-accelerated IBM i modernization and transformation, announces a strategic partnership with IBM to provide comprehensive managed services for Power Virtual Server (PowerVS). This alliance enables businesses worldwide to migrate their Power Systems to the IBM Cloud, backed by Fresche’s extensive expertise in IBM i cloud-based managed and professional services.

“For over three decades, we’ve been a trusted partner in the IBM i ecosystem,” said Joe Zarrehparvar, President & CEO of Fresche Solutions. “By converging our deep expertise in infrastructure, application support, and 24/7/365 operations, we’ve built a unique offering that seamlessly aligns with our customers’ modernization journey. Powered by the reliability, scalability, and security of IBM PowerVS, we help businesses run mission-critical applications with confidence.”

Fresche delivers unmatched flexibility by hosting workloads on IBM’s secure, scalable cloud infrastructure. With built-in security features, including seamless backup, high availability, and disaster recovery, coupled with 24/7/365 support from IBM i specialists, Fresche ensures that IT teams can focus more on innovation and less on maintenance. Customers benefit from low-latency access to IBM products and services, automated provisioning, and seamless hybrid cloud integration. Fresche simplifies cloud adoption with unified management interfaces, ensuring consistency across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.

Lief Morin, General Manager, Cloud at Fresche Solutions, stated, “This partnership with IBM aligns with Fresche's mission to simplify and modernize IT environments for our customers. IBM PowerVS is designed for mission-critical workloads for the most demanding industries. Fresche's PowerVS managed services ensure a seamless onboarding and operational experience. In addition, our experts can help manage client applications 24/7/365 – a unique offering to help keep the lights on. Together, we’re empowering businesses to transform and harness the full potential of the cloud.”

The collaboration between Fresche and IBM highlights a shared dedication to innovation and customer success. Together, they are driving IT modernization forward, empowering businesses to seamlessly transition to the cloud and unlock new avenues for growth.

Additional Resources:

Visit Fresche's PowerVS managed services to learn how to migrate, manage, and modernize IBM i with PowerVS and Fresche.

IBM ® Redbooks ® uses sample scenarios to deliver a how-to usage content perspective that describes deployment, networking, and data management tasks on the IBM Power Systems Virtual Server.

ABOUT FRESCHE SOLUTIONS

Pioneers in AI-accelerated modernization, Fresche manages, modernizes, and maximizes the value of IT and IBM i business-critical systems. Our winning IP and proven solutions in Modernization, Cloud, Software and Application Services, and Strategy have earned the trust of global leaders from 2500+ companies. Transform your IT challenges into future growth and innovation with Fresche Solutions. Learn more at www.freschesolutions.com.

