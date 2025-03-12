Furniture Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 840.5 Billion by 2034, Report

Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.

The global furniture market size was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billionby 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034. ”
— Allied Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “furniture market" was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.

Furniture comprises movable objects designed to support human activities such as seating, sleeping, and storage. It is classified in different types that include chairs, tables, beds, sofas, cabinets, and desks. Chairs & sofas provide seating, tables facilitate dining & work, beds offer a place for rest, and cabinets & desks provide storage & organization solutions. It enhances functionality, comfort, and aesthetic appeal in homes, offices, and public spaces. Its design reflects cultural and stylistic trends, often serving as a medium for artistic expression. Quality furniture balances form & function and contributes to the overall atmosphere and usability of a space.

📚 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5147

The Study Will Help the Readers-

1. Acknowledge the complete market dynamics.

2. Inspect the competitive scenario along with the future market landscape with the help of different strictures such as Porter’s five forces and parent/peer market.

3. Understand the impact of government regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic and evaluate the market throughout the global health crisis.

4. Consider the portfolios of the major market players operational in the market coupled with the comprehensive study of the products and services they offer.

The Furniture Market Analysis is done on the basis of type, material, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into residential, office and outdoor furniture. As per material, the market is segregated into wood, metal, plastic. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online sales channels and offline stores. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5147

Players operating in the global furniture market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their furniture market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include InterIKEA Group
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Durham Furniture Inc.
American Signature
Raymour & Flanigan
Jason Furniture (HangZhou) Co., Ltd
Oppein Home Group Inc.
La-Z-Boy Inc.
Kimball International
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9ad6e109e4cf3cdf16af9e3dd8273e70

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.?

Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.??

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline stores segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.?

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market
𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market

Davin Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 8007925285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Furniture Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 840.5 Billion by 2034, Report

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Davin Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 8007925285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Neuromorphic Computing Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2030
Semiconductor Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2021 - 2031
Safety Laser Scanner Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2031
View All Stories From This Author