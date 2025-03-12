APEGA Welcomes Introduction of the Professional Governance Act

Edmonton, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) welcomes Bill 40, the Professional Governance Act, introduced in the legislature by the Government of Alberta on March 11, 2025.

Bill 40 will bring 22 professional regulatory organizations (PROs)—including APEGA—under one act. It includes the same overarching direction for all PROs, such as governance, accountability, professional practice, and professional conduct, while profession-specific schedules and regulations are developed for each.

“The Professional Governance Act provides a significant opportunity to modernize the legislation that regulates Alberta’s engineers and geoscientists—something APEGA has been focused on for more than a decade,” says APEGA Registrar and CEO Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., FCAE, ICD.D, FEC, FGC (Hon.). “It will make effective changes to our regulatory tool box while ensuring our century-long mandate remains the same: acting in the best interests of Albertans and public safety.”

At proclamation (the date this new legislation will come into effect) each of the organizations involved will see their existing acts repealed and formally replaced by the Professional Governance Act. APEGA will continue to collaborate with the government in developing specific regulations for engineering and geoscience, which will include scope of practice and authentication.

“At APEGA, we license, educate, and regulate. This legislation will enable us to do so more effectively and efficiently, so that engineers and geoscientists can remain focused on protecting the public interest while driving innovation and Alberta’s economy forward,” says Nagendran.

APEGA registrants and permit holders are encouraged to ensure they have up-to-date contact information in their myAPEGA profile to receive updates and remain informed of upcoming changes, progress on implementation, and how this legislation may affect them.

