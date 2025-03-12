Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower Market Sales in North America to Reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2035, Driven by Expanding DIY Lawn Care Practices | Analysis by TMR

The North America Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower Market is growing, driven by eco-friendly demand, battery adoption, and tech advancements. The U.S. and Canada lead with innovations in battery life, smart connectivity, and cutting efficiency.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for eco-friendly landscaping solutions is fueling the shift toward battery-powered lawn care equipment. The North America self-propelled cordless lawn mower industry, valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2035, reaching approximately US$ 5.0 billion by 2035.

This growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and low-maintenance lawn care solutions, advancements in battery technology, and rising adoption of smart gardening tools. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable landscaping and noise regulations further boost market expansion.





Analysts’ Viewpoint

Analysts anticipate a robust expansion in the North American self-propelled cordless lawn mower market over the next decade. Factors such as increasing urbanization, a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly landscaping practices, and technological innovations are expected to drive demand. The shift from traditional gas-powered mowers to cordless electric alternatives aligns with broader environmental goals and consumer desires for convenience and reduced maintenance.

Market Overview

Self-propelled cordless lawn mowers offer quiet, emission-free, and hassle-free lawn maintenance without the limitations of cords or gasoline. With growing consumer awareness about sustainability and convenience, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers with longer runtimes and advanced automation is surging. Additionally, technological advancements, such as AI-powered navigation, obstacle detection, and app-controlled mowing, are making these mowers more efficient and user-friendly.

Key Players and Industry Leaders

Several prominent companies dominate the North American self-propelled cordless lawn mower market:

WORX : A brand under the Positec Tool Corporation, WORX offers a range of lawn and garden equipment, including cordless lawn mowers known for their innovation and user-friendly designs.

: A brand under the Positec Tool Corporation, WORX offers a range of lawn and garden equipment, including cordless lawn mowers known for their innovation and user-friendly designs. Honda Power Equipment : Renowned for its reliable and efficient outdoor equipment, Honda provides advanced cordless lawn mowers that cater to both residential and commercial users.

: Renowned for its reliable and efficient outdoor equipment, Honda provides advanced cordless lawn mowers that cater to both residential and commercial users. John Deere : A leader in agricultural machinery, John Deere has expanded its portfolio to include cordless lawn mowers, emphasizing durability and cutting-edge technology.

: A leader in agricultural machinery, John Deere has expanded its portfolio to include cordless lawn mowers, emphasizing durability and cutting-edge technology. Husqvarna Group : With a strong focus on sustainability, Husqvarna offers a range of battery-powered lawn mowers that combine performance with environmental consciousness.

: With a strong focus on sustainability, Husqvarna offers a range of battery-powered lawn mowers that combine performance with environmental consciousness. The Toro Company: Toro's cordless lawn mowers are recognized for their power and precision, catering to diverse lawn care needs.

Recent Developments in the Industry

John Deere launched a next-gen lithium-ion self-propelled cordless mower with AI-powered navigation.

launched a next-gen lithium-ion self-propelled cordless mower with AI-powered navigation. Husqvarna introduced an IoT-enabled mower that adjusts cutting height based on grass conditions.

introduced an IoT-enabled mower that adjusts cutting height based on grass conditions. EGO Power + expanded its commercial-grade cordless mower line, improving battery efficiency.

+ expanded its commercial-grade cordless mower line, improving battery efficiency. Toro unveiled a 60V self-propelled mower with an advanced smart load-sensing motor.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are propelling the growth of the self-propelled cordless lawn mower market:

Environmental Concerns: Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly alternatives to reduce carbon emissions, leading to a shift from gas-powered to electric mowers. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as improved battery life, reduced charging times, and smart connectivity features enhance user experience and drive adoption. Urbanization and Landscaping Trends: The rise in urban development and the popularity of aesthetically pleasing green spaces have increased the demand for efficient lawn maintenance tools. Government Initiatives: Policies promoting sustainable practices and offering incentives for using electric equipment encourage consumers to opt for cordless lawn mowers.

Future Trends and Innovations

The self-propelled cordless lawn mower market is expected to witness several trends and innovations:

Robotic Mowers : The integration of autonomous mowing capabilities with GPS and AI technologies will allow for precise and efficient lawn maintenance with minimal human intervention.

: The integration of autonomous mowing capabilities with GPS and AI technologies will allow for precise and efficient lawn maintenance with minimal human intervention. Enhanced Battery Technology : Advancements in battery chemistry will lead to longer runtimes, faster charging, and extended overall battery life, making cordless mowers more practical for larger lawns.

: Advancements in battery chemistry will lead to longer runtimes, faster charging, and extended overall battery life, making cordless mowers more practical for larger lawns. Smart Connectivity : Features such as app-based controls, scheduling, and integration with smart home systems will provide users with greater control and customization.

: Features such as app-based controls, scheduling, and integration with smart home systems will provide users with greater control and customization. Sustainable Materials: Manufacturers will increasingly use recycled and biodegradable materials in mower construction to reduce environmental impact.

Market Segmentation

The self-propelled cordless lawn mower market can be segmented based on various factors:

By Cutting Width

Under 14 inches 14 inches to 20 inches Above 20 inches



By Battery Capacity

Up to 5.0 Ah Above 5.0 Ah



By Cutting Range

Small Lawns (Under 1/4 Acre) Medium Lawns (1/4 to 1/2 Acre) Large Lawns (Above 1/2 Acre)



By End Use

Residential Commercial



By Distribution Channel

Direct to Customers

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The North America self-propelled cordless lawn mower market is experiencing significant growth across key regions, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly lawn care solutions.

United States : The U.S. dominates the market due to high consumer adoption of battery-powered equipment, rising environmental concerns, and government incentives promoting sustainable gardening practices. Suburban homeowners and landscaping businesses are driving demand.

: The U.S. dominates the market due to high consumer adoption of battery-powered equipment, rising environmental concerns, and government incentives promoting sustainable gardening practices. Suburban homeowners and landscaping businesses are driving demand. Canada : Growth in Canada is fueled by increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and a growing preference for low-maintenance lawn care solutions. The push for reducing carbon emissions also supports the shift toward cordless electric mowers.

: Growth in Canada is fueled by increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and a growing preference for low-maintenance lawn care solutions. The push for reducing carbon emissions also supports the shift toward cordless electric mowers. Mexico: Although a smaller market, Mexico is witnessing steady growth due to expanding residential construction, increasing awareness of battery-powered tools, and improving economic conditions.

Industry Outlook

With a strong shift toward smart, battery-powered, and AI-driven landscaping solutions, the North America self-propelled cordless lawn mower market is poised for sustained growth. The combination of technological advancements, consumer convenience, and sustainability efforts will continue to shape the future of this industry.

