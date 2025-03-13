Beyond-Sleep Encourages Everyone to Make Sleep Health a Priority on World Sleep Day

Beyond-Sleep is encouraging everyone to make sleep health a priority on World Sleep Day, Friday, March 14, 2025.

We believe sleep should be an experience. With passion and expertise, we believe our VibraSonic Memory Foam mattress with embedded speaker systems will elevate your sleep beyond the ordinary.” — Robert Eskridge, executive deputy manager, Beyond-Sleep.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Sleep Day incorporates the 2025 theme, Make Sleep Health a Priority and is an internationally recognized event that builds connections and raises sleep health awareness among researchers, health care workers, patients, and the public. Participants from each of these stakeholder groups organize sleep health awareness activities in their local clinics, institutions, companies, and communities.“We believe sleep should be an experience,” said Robert Eskridge, executive deputy manager of Beyond-Sleep . “Sleep is not just a necessity, but an opportunity to nurture the body, mind, and soul. With passion and expertise, we believe our VibraSonic Memory Foam mattress with embedded speaker systems will elevate your sleep beyond the ordinary.”Key Features of the Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Memory Foam Mattress:• Built-in subwoofers with satellite speakers for immersive experiences and sleep• Connection to external sound devices for using your favorite devices• Built-in sound therapy and integrated vibration massage modesThe scientific evidence is clear: your sleep is essential to health and wellbeing. Good sleep promotes wellness and resilience while poor sleep negatively impacts almost all aspects of your body and mind. Your sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise.It’s time to make your sleep health a priority. Here is how to start:• Maintain a regular sleep schedule.• Create a relaxing environment for sleep.• Reflect during your day: do you feel rested?About Beyond-SleepLaunched in 2022, Beyond-Sleep allows Star Seeds to push boundaries and explore new markets, while still providing custom solutions through its private label programs. Along with the release of the VibraSonic brand, Star Seeds has also emphasized providing additional services to its wholesale and retail partners including domestic warehousing and warranty service for its products. Experience the future of sleep tech. View more information at Beyond-Sleep.The 19th World Sleep DayWorld Sleep Day 2025 is the 19th annual call to action for global sleep health. World Sleep Society encourages individuals and organizations worldwide to celebrate healthy sleep, raise awareness of sleep disorders, and advance sleep health. Learn more about World Sleep Day and find additional resources at www.worldsleepday.org # # #

