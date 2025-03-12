Auditor Fitzpatrick launches audit of the City of Carterville at the request of residents

03/12/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started a petition audit of the City of Carterville, located in Jasper County. The audit was initiated by residents of the city who gathered 203 certified signatures to officially request the review of city operations.

"The good people of Carterville took the time and effort to request a closer look at how their city government is performing and this is a responsibility we take very seriously. My office will conduct an audit that can help the city identify potential weaknesses as well as give it a blueprint for becoming more accountable and transparent in the future," said Fitzpatrick. "I know residents of Carterville are eager for answers, but I want to remind everyone that an audit of this nature will take time to complete. We will work as efficiently as possible to do our work in a timely manner."

This marks the first time the State Auditor's Office has conducted a petition audit of the City of Carterville. The audit officially commenced with an entrance meeting with city officials on Tuesday, March 11. Residents were required to gather 200 signatures to initiate the audit, and submitted 203 signatures that were verified by the Jasper County Clerk.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Carterville to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.