I-80 traffic back to head-to-head in eastbound tunnel, work begins on cleaning

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has switched Interstate 80 traffic back to head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel, following the completion of paving operations at the west side crossovers at mile marker 90-91. WYDOT and contract crews are now turning their attention to cleaning the tunnels and planning for repairs.

“We are now focused on cleaning the westbound tunnel and then putting together a plan for repairs,” WYDOT district engineer John Eddins said.

WYDOT has contracted Clean Harbors, an environmental and industrial service company, to conduct the clean-up and disposal work in the westbound tunnel. WYDOT is working with the company to begin the work as soon as possible.

“We should have the westbound tunnel evaluated soon and a project for repairs underway this summer. It’s our goal to have traffic moving again in both tunnels before this next winter season,” Eddins said.

Crews have now instituted an 8 ft. 6 inch width restriction on Interstate 80 traffic through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Work continues at the site with operations involving clean-up in the westbound tunnel, so drivers are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.