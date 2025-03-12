Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 to Aid Victims of North and South Carolina Wildfires

DALLAS, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the charitable affiliate of Associa, has pledged $100,000 to aid individuals and families affected by the recent wildfires across North and South Carolina. With the fires now largely contained, the aftermath has left many residents in need of support as they begin the long and challenging process of rebuilding their homes and lives.

Throughout early March, a series of wildfires swept through the region, burning thousands of acres and prompting evacuations. In North Carolina, fires in Polk County and surrounding areas caused significant damage before being brought under control. South Carolina saw some of the most intense fires near Myrtle Beach, where flames forced residents from their homes and scorched large sections of land. Now, as emergency crews continue to monitor hotspots and assess the damage, affected communities are beginning the recovery process.

Associa Cares is stepping in to provide critical assistance, helping families secure temporary housing, replace essential belongings, and navigate the road to rebuilding through direct relief grants given to renters and homeowners.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these devastating wildfires,” said Danika Knoop, Executive Director of Associa Cares. "While the immediate danger has passed, the destruction left behind will have a lasting impact on these communities. Recovering from a disaster of this scale takes time, resources, and resilience. Associa Cares is committed to standing with those affected, providing the support they need to regain a sense of stability after such a crisis."

If you or someone you know has been directly affected by the recent wildfires in North and South Carolina, please visit https://www.associacares.org/request-assistance/.

To learn more about Associa Cares’ ongoing recovery initiatives or to contribute to disaster relief efforts, please visit www.associacares.org.

About Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $5.6 million to more than 4,200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 TMershae@associaonline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

