Mar-Jac Poultry Celebrates Safety Milestone with Family Fun Day

HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC is thrilled to announce a remarkable safety milestone: 1,000,000 man-hours without a lost time incident! This accomplishment highlights the unwavering commitment to safety by our 1,000 employees over the past six months.“We are incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to safety,” says Joe Colee , Complex Manager at Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC. “This milestone is a result of their hard work and commitment to maintaining a safe working environment.”To celebrate this achievement in style, Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC is hosting a Family Safety Celebration at the Hattiesburg Zoo on March 15, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Employees and their families will enjoy exclusive access to the zoo’s exhibits, along with complimentary food and drinks.But the fun doesn't stop there! In addition to the zoo celebration, Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC will be giving each employee an embroidered ¼-zip fleece pullover. The company will also be giving away a variety of exciting door prizes, including BBQ grills and smokers, televisions, season passes to the Hattiesburg Zoo and Serengeti Springs Water Park, and gift cards.“We are excited to celebrate this achievement with our employees and their families,” says Joe Colee. “This event is a way to thank our team for their hard work and dedication to safety.”About Mar-Jac PoultryMar-Jac Poultry is a leading producer of high-quality poultry products dedicated to providing consumers with safe, affordable, and nutritious chicken. Mar-Jac Poultry operates throughout the Southeast, maintaining a strong commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

