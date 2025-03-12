Appeals Court Lifts Hold on Measure 114, Ruling that Oregon Gun Law is Constitutional

AG Rayfield: “Oregonians voted for this, and it’s time we move ahead with common sense safety measures.”

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield issued a statement today, after an appeals court lifted the hold on Measure 114, a step forward in allowing the state to put critical gun safety protections into action.

“Oregonians voted for this, and it’s time we move ahead with common-sense safety measures,” Rayfield said. “Today’s decision is a big step forward for gun safety in Oregon. This measure gives us the tools to make sure gun buyers go through background checks and get proper permits, helping to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and making our communities safer.”

Measure 114 was passed by Oregon voters in November of 2022, but was put on hold after a Harney County Circuit Court Judge ruled that the voter-backed gun law violated the state constitution. Today, a three-judge panel with the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed that decision, reinstating Measure 114.

“We know there will be a lot of conversation around this, but the bottom line is that we’re committed to protecting the rights of responsible gun owners while doing what we can to reduce gun violence,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Our job is to make sure the law works for everyone, and today’s decision brings us closer to that goal.”

Measure 114 includes three common sense gun safety laws: First, it requires a permit to acquire guns. Permits are available to those who pass a criminal background check, complete a gun safety course, and who are not a danger to themselves or others. Second, it closes the “Charleston Loophole” that currently allows firearm transfers to proceed if a background check takes more than three days. Finally, it restricts magazines that can carry more than ten rounds of ammunition.

Even with today’s decision, the law will not go into effect immediately. Procedural rules give the challengers 35 days to seek further appellate review of the decision.