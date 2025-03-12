



LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QwadroX (QWRX), one of the most promising cryptocurrencies of 2025, is set to distribute 1 billion tokens on March 31, 2025. According to predictions by ChatGPT and DeepSeek, QWRX has immense growth potential. With a current market capitalization of just $1 million and a rapidly expanding community of tens of thousands on Telegram and Twitter (X), early adopters stand to gain significantly in the long run.

QwadroX: A Cryptocurrency with a Purpose

In an era where technology and philanthropy intersect, QwadroX stands out as a project committed to social impact. More than just a cryptocurrency, QwadroX fosters a community-driven initiative aimed at helping homeless animals and improving lives through charitable contributions.

A Thriving and Engaged Community

QwadroX has built a strong, united global community. Thousands of members are actively involved in the project, contributing through financial support, content sharing, and volunteering. The community votes on initiatives and helps direct resources to animal rescue efforts, creating a real-world impact.

Innovative Marketing and Outreach

The project employs cutting-edge marketing strategies, including social media campaigns, influencer collaborations, and targeted advertising to enhance visibility and attract supporters. Regular progress reports, rescue stories, and interviews with charitable organizations further establish transparency and credibility.

Endorsements from Global Icons

QwadroX has garnered support from high-profile celebrities, enhancing its credibility and reach:

Lionel Messi , a passionate animal lover, supports QwadroX’s mission to help homeless pets.

, a passionate animal lover, supports QwadroX’s mission to help homeless pets. Pamela Anderson , an advocate for animal rights, actively endorses the project.

, an advocate for animal rights, actively endorses the project. Elon Musk has acknowledged QwadroX’s transparency and innovation, reinforcing its legitimacy in the crypto space.



Philanthropy and Foundation Support

QwadroX collaborates with established organizations to provide tangible support for animal welfare. Contributions are allocated to:

Supplying shelters with food and medical aid.

Building and upgrading animal care centers.

Veterinary treatment and sterilization of stray animals.

Educational campaigns promoting responsible pet ownership.

The project maintains transparency by publishing financial reports, and community members can propose new foundations to support, ensuring democratic and fair allocation of resources.

How to Get Involved

Anyone can participate in the QwadroX initiative, regardless of cryptocurrency expertise. Supporters can:

Join the QwadroX community on social media.

Spread awareness about the project’s mission.

Purchase or donate QWRX tokens to support charitable efforts.



Currently, QWRX is available for trading on the AZBIT exchange, and the upcoming airdrop offers an opportunity to become part of a transformative movement.

Join the QwadroX Revolution Today!

Millions of animals worldwide need support, and QwadroX is leading the charge in creating positive change. Become a part of the movement and contribute to saving homeless animals today.

Airdrop Links:

Project contacts:

Contact:

Roman Kozlov (CEO)

info@qwadrox.fun

