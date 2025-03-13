Ruchi Harnal Named to Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Top Travel Specialists List for Second Consecutive Year

Ruchi Harnal of Harnal Travel

Acclaimed travel expert receives prestigious international recognition; third accolade for Georgetown-based travel specialist

To be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler for the second year in a row is truly an honor.” — Ruchi Harnal

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned travel specialist Ruchi Harnal has once again been named to Condé Nast Traveler’s exclusive list of Top Travel Specialists for 2025, reaffirming her position as one of the world’s premier bespoke travel advisors. This marks the second consecutive year that Harnal, founder and CEO of Harnal Travel, has received this esteemed accolade, highlighting her continued excellence in the luxury travel industry. Last month, she was also added to Travel + Leisure’s prestigious A-List, further solidifying her reputation as a top travel expert.

Condé Nast Traveler recognized Harnal for her exceptional expertise in curating personalized, seamless, and immersive travel experiences. With a particular focus on multigenerational travel, Harnal has mastered the art of designing journeys that cater to a wide range of ages and interests while fostering meaningful connections between family members. She also specializes in milestone celebrations and over-the-top trips that blend global adventures with thoughtfully curated, high-end experiential travel itineraries.

“To be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler for a second year in a row is truly an honor,” said Harnal. “At Harnal Travel, we are committed to crafting extraordinary travel experiences that go beyond the ordinary, ensuring each journey is not just a trip, but a cherished memory. I have traveled to over 150 countries myself and am grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing my passion for travel with my clients and helping them explore the world in unique and meaningful ways.”

Harnal’s reputation as a top-tier travel expert has been further solidified by her participation in the prestigious International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) trade show in Cannes, where she collaborates with the most influential figures in the luxury travel sector. Her inclusion for the second time in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 list is yet another testament to her industry leadership, deep destination knowledge, and dedication to delivering unparalleled travel experiences.

Ruchi Harnal founded Harnal Travel in 2019 with a view to creating personalized, seamless, and meaningful journeys that go beyond mere travel. The agency prides itself on offering authentic, immersive experiences that connect travelers to the heart of a destination. Harnal Travel believes in anticipating needs before they arise, delivering exclusive access to hidden gems, and crafting transformative experiences that leave lasting memories. For more information please visit Harnal Travel’s website or social media channels.

