Preformed Firestop Devices Market Expected to Reach $0.5 Billion by 2030

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Preformed Firestop Device Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global preformed firestop devices market size was $284.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $522.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, sleeves & pathways segment dominated the global preformed firestop devices market accounting for two-fourths share of the market.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12555 Expansion of the residential and commercial sectors drive the demand for preformed firestop devices products, thereby fueling the growth of the preformed firestop devices market. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, and the U.S. boosts the preformed firestop devices market growth. For instance, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the spending on construction is increased by nearly 9.3% from November 2020 to November 2021. Moreover, increase in fire accidents in around the globe will boost the market. For, instance, in 2020 according to the National Fire Protection Association, local fire hydrants responded to an estimated 1.4 million fire cases in the U.S., which caused 3500 civilian deaths and 15,200 injuries. All such instances are anticipated to growth of the preformed firestop device market.COVID-19 has already affected the sales of global preformed firestop devices market in 2020, and is expected to hamper the growth of the global preformed firestop devices market. The major demand for preformed firestop devices was badly affected due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Furthermore, the disruption of supply chains hinders the installation of preformed firestop devices products in the commercial and residential buildings.However, one of the major restraints for the global preformed firestop devices market is lack of awareness regarding fire safety in developing nations. Conversely, increase in construction of building is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the global preformed firestop devices market development.Several manufacturers in the global preformed firestop devices market stopped their business activities due to lockdown implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on construction activities. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the preformed firestop devices manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of Hilti dropped by 2.0% from January 2020 to December 2020. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global preformed firestop devices market. However, the market is projected to cover from the first quarter of 2021, due to the reduced restrictions and reopening of the global preformed firestop devices industry. Moreover, in 2021 with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the global preformed firestop devices market is expected to gradually witness growth.Enquire Before BuyingThe global preformed firestop devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into sleeves & pathways; firestop brick, block, & plugs; and others. The sleeves & pathways segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on application, the market in divided into Plumbing, electrical & others. The plumbing segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial & industrial. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2020.The market in North America is expected to exhibit high CAGR, owing to rapid urbanization and economic development in the developed countries such as the U.S. and CanadaRegionally, the market analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.The key players profiled in the market report include Rockwool International A/S, Etex, Hilti, STI, 3M, Firestop Manufacturing Ltd., Passafe Fire Protection Ltd., Fisher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dimorph Group (Tenmat), and Emerson Electric Co.Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12555 Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global preformed firestop devices market trends and dynamics.By type, the sleeves & pathways segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the firestop bricks, block, & plugs segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the plumbing segment registered highest growth in the global preformed firestop devices market in 2020.Depending on end user, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.🔰𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬🔰Architectural Hardware Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/architectural-hardware-market Self-Healing Concrete Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/self-healing-concrete-market Container Homes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-homes-market Water Quality Instrument Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-quality-instrument-market-A13523 Incinerator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/incinerator-market-A08003 Smart Mining Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-mining-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.