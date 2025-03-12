Canon Medical Systems USA Announces FDA Clearance and Market Availability of Adora DRFi: An Automated Hybrid Solution for Radiography and Fluoroscopy

Tustin, Ca, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA is proud to announce the U.S. market launch of the Adora DRFi, following its FDA 510(k) clearance on December 23, 2024. The Adora DRFi, a cutting-edge hybrid imaging system, is now available for quoting and sale, delivering a transformative approach to radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging in a single solution.

The Adora DRFi seamlessly combines static and dynamic radiography with low-dose fluoroscopy, enhancing workflow efficiency and equipment utilization for healthcare providers. Each functional aspect of the system is designed with end users in mind, featuring a rotating ceiling unit with independently moving X-ray tube and detector arms that enable exposures from virtually any angle. With innovative PositionAnywhere technology, the Adora DRFi moves to accommodate the patient rather than requiring the patient to adjust. The system incorporates the new CXDI-RF Wireless B1 Detector, which can be docked for fluoroscopy and DR exams or used wirelessly for seamless imaging throughout the exam room. Its durable carbon fiber patient table offers a high load capacity, a floating tabletop, and up to 340° rotation, ensuring easy access and flexibility for patients and clinicians. Fully automated movements, coupled with intuitive workflow options like the inMotion auto-positioning technology, enable fast and intelligent operation helping to reduce physical strain on staff.

“Adora DRFi is a testament to Canon Medical’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions that prioritize both clinical excellence and patient care,” said Satrajit Misra, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Canon Medical Systems USA. “This system combines versatility, efficiency, and advanced imaging technology in a way that redefines what’s possible in a hybrid radiography and fluoroscopy system. We are excited to bring this innovative product to the U.S. market and help healthcare providers meet the growing demands of modern radiology.”

Designed to address the diverse needs of today’s radiology departments, the Adora DRFi empowers healthcare providers to perform radiographic and fluoroscopic exams in a single room, optimizing space, helping to reduce patient movement, and improving overall workflow efficiency. The design of the ceiling unit enables horizontal projections and complex procedures, such as axial hip imaging, without the need to reposition the patient. The system also includes optional features like an integrated patient hoist, inControl console, and remote operation capabilities, all tailored to streamline processes and enhance the patient and clinician experience.

"The Adora DRFi is a game-changer for radiology departments, offering unmatched versatility and precision," said Charles Cassudakis, Managing Director of the X-ray Business Unit. "Every detail of this system was developed with the user in mind, from the ergonomic design to the cutting-edge imaging capabilities. This is more than just an imaging system: it's a tool that will transform how healthcare providers approach radiography and fluoroscopy, enabling better care and patient outcomes."

The Adora DRFi underscores Canon Medical Systems USA’s ongoing commitment to advancing diagnostic imaging through innovation, intuitive design, and a customer-first approach. For more information or to schedule a demonstration click here.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/

Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 oduarte@us.medical.canon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.