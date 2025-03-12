TAG Associates Wins Award for Best Due Diligence; Shortlisted for Two Others

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced the firm won the award for Best Due Diligence Processes by Private Asset Management (PAM), a private wealth management industry publication. Additionally, TAG was shortlisted for two awards by Family Wealth Report for Multi-Family Office and Private Client Investment Platform.

“We are thankful for this recognition of the hard work and extensive research we do on behalf of our clients,” said David Basner, CEO of TAG. “Our investment due diligence process is performed entirely in-house and has been honed and refined over many years. From sourcing, to investing and monitoring, the process is rigorous and collaborative.”

As part of the investment due diligence process, the TAG investment team conducts 600 manager meetings a year across asset classes and key geographies.

“Our investment research team searches high and low, leaving no stone unturned to find alpha for our clients,” said Jonathan Bergman, President of TAG. “We intentionally put a team together that has diverse expertise so they can challenge each other to look at investment opportunities and potential managers with unique and fresh perspectives.”

All opportunities are evaluated from both an investment perspective and from an operational and management perspective.

The PAM Awards “honor outstanding achievements in the US private wealth management space.” The Awards dinner took place last month at Guastavino’s in New York City.

Additionally, TAG was shortlisted for two FWR Awards:

Multi-Family Office ($5-$15 Billion AUM/AUA)

Private Client Investment Platform

FWR will host an awards presentation on May 8th at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates is a privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. Since 1983, TAG Associates has provided services through an integrated, objective fiduciary model. The firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families. TAG serves clients across the U.S. from offices in New York and Florida.

Michael Wichman

Dooley Wichman Communications

917-526-0855

michael@dooleywichman.com

