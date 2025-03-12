Allied Universal Details 2024 Merger and Acquisition Activities

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services provider, today announced details of its 2024 merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. In 2024, the company closed six transactions with aggregate annual revenues totaling more than $240 million. The acquired companies represent various security service lines in regions around the world and include the following:

Company Name Service Line Geography Close Date JE Security Security Technology Barbados May 2024 Unified Command Event Services Technology United States May 2024 ISX Guarding Netherlands May 2024 AIM Investigations Insurance Claim Investigations Australia Nov. 2024 Brosnan Guarding United States Dec. 2024 Briger Security K-12 Security/Traffic Management United States Dec. 2024

“While strategic M&A has been an important contributor to our overall growth over the years, we continue to be selective in our assessment of potential deals given the high interest rate environment,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “In 2024, we acquired six companies that continue our domestic and international expansion and provide additional opportunities in Asia Pacific, Caribbean, Europe, as well as the U.S.

“As the acquirer of choice in the global security sector, we are excited to add these businesses to the team. Combining our areas of expertise enables Allied Universal to deliver the most advanced security solutions to help safeguard more businesses, schools and communities around the world.”

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $21 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

