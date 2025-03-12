Benevis Report Details Bidirectional Relationship Between Oral and Mental Health in Support of World Oral Health Day

Poor dental health can negatively affect mental health, and poor mental health can lead to the neglect of oral health, although both are largely treatable. Healthcare providers must break the cycle by addressing care gaps to ensure proper treatment of interconnected health behavior.

Atlanta, GA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, announced the release of its report, Dental & Mental Health Connection, that addresses the bidirectional relationship between poor oral health and mental health conditions and vice versa. The report was published in support of World Oral Health Day this March 20, 2025, to uniquely highlight and bring awareness to the intricate links between oral health and mental health.

Research has indicated that symptoms of depression are connected with mild periodontitis, tooth decay, and missing larger numbers of teeth. Chronic oral infections, such as gum disease, contribute to systemic inflammation, which has also been linked to mental health conditions like depression and cognitive decline. Those with socioeconomic disadvantages, such as little to no insurance, are also at a higher risk for neglecting oral healthcare and having depression. This bidirectional relationship between mouth and mind highlights the importance of integrated care plans. For World Oral Health Day, Benevis issued an alert for healthcare providers not to overlook oral health in relation to mental healthcare. It’s important to consider both in care plans, as improving oral health can lead to improvements in mental well-being, and vice versa. Working together, dental and mental health providers can coordinate care and develop tailored treatment plans for patients that improve overall wellness.

"There is a powerful relationship between the mouth and mind, where improving the health of one area can improve the health of the other," said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. "Despite these known connections, oral health is often overlooked in mental health treatment and care. Mental healthcare providers should prioritize dental health to combat the stigma that contributes to behavioral health conditions for better overall mental well-being."

Benevis has a 20-year history of expanding access to affordable care for disadvantaged communities, delivering the highest quality care to children and adults, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans. Along with the expansion of routine dental care services, orthodontic care plans are a priority for the organization. Benevis’ network uniquely reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S., with its care teams prioritizing oral healthcare for underserved children and adults during 1.4 million visits each year.

“As a dentist, I tend to see more disadvantaged children and adults as my Benevis practice welcomes patients who are uninsured or carry Medicaid or CHIP plans. When dental hygiene isn’t a priority, I know that a social driver is usually the reason. My patients can come to my office feeling embarrassed, anxious, and sometimes even depressed. When self-care stops, brushing and flossing suffer, and decay can take hold,” shared Dr. Carl Boykin, DDS, District Dental Director at Benevis. “No one should have to feel sad when it comes to the health of their mouth and teeth, especially since tooth decay is preventable and treatable. It’s my job to help give all my patients a healthy smile and leave my office feeling better than when they arrived.”

