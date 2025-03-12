Submit Release
UNITAR and The Permanent Mission of Chile to the United Nations Successfully Hold AI Training for Diplomats: A Women Empowerment Opportunity and Prevention of Bias

The training commenced with a session on the positive applications of AI. We were joined by Doron Avni, VP, of Government Affairs & Public Policy, Emerging Markets at Google, who discussed Google's commitment to bold, responsible AI and how it can drive economic growth and social good. 

Ronit Levavi Morad from Google highlighted the positive impact of AI in climate and sustainability, science and health, and learning and education, showcasing Google's efforts to drive meaningful global change.

Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Tech Envoy, provided insights into how AI can be leveraged to promote inclusiveness and gender equity. He emphasized the necessity of diverse participation in AI development and the importance of advocating for policies that actively enhance fairness in AI systems.

