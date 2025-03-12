Ignite Social Media Wins Two Prestigious "Best Places to Work" Awards for 2025

Original social media agency gains national recognition for workplace culture, retention and productivity

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Social Media , a leading social media marketing agency, announced today that it has been named a winner of two major national "Best Places to Work" awards for 2025. The agency was recognized by both Ad Age, which named Ignite one of its Best Places to Work 2025 , and Ragan PR, which honored Ignite with the Best Places to Work in Communications distinction.The Ad Age Best Places to Work award, limited to only 50 agencies nationally, and the Ragan PR award, given to just 60 companies in the country, underscore Ignite's unwavering commitment to fostering a thriving, collaborative, and supportive work environment. These awards are especially significant as they reflect the core values that shape Ignite’s culture, including a steadfast dedication to creating a #greatworkplace."At Ignite, we believe that a great workplace is not just about perks and benefits but about cultivating an environment where individuals can collaborate and contribute meaningfully from the day they walk in the door," said Jim Tobin, CEO and founder of Ignite Social Media. "These awards are a testament to the incredible team we've built and the value we place on nurturing talent and creating a positive, collaborative culture."Perhaps because of the culture, Ignite Social Media boasts an exceptionally high average employee tenure of over seven years, a direct result of its emphasis on career growth, work-life balance, and personal development."Our long tenure is a byproduct of our culture," added Deidre Bounds, agency president. "We prioritize a workplace where people feel they can stay, thrive, and continuously evolve in their careers."This national recognition by Ad Age and Ragan PR reinforces Ignite’s position as a leader not only in social media marketing but also in creating a workplace where talent can thrive and produce the highest level of client work.Ignite Social Media, founded in 2007, was the first social media marketing agency in the United States, earning it the moniker “the original social media agency”. For more information, visit www.ignitesocialmedia.com

