GreyOrange’s GreyMatter Powers New Relay Pick Tote-to-Person Automation Solution

AI-orchestrated Relay Pick system solves density, performance, and cost challenges in warehouse fulfillment

ATLANTA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc ., a global leader in robotics-led warehouse automation, introduces Relay Pick , an AI-powered tote-to-person (TTP) solution powered by GreyMatter . Designed for high-density, high-speed, and cost-efficient fulfillment, Relay Pick integrates with Certified Ranger Network (CRN) partner hardware, offering a faster, more flexible, and more efficient alternative to traditional automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS).

“Relay Pick was developed in response to market demand for greater storage density, higher throughput, and flexibility—all while delivering strong ROI,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “GreyMatter orchestrates every aspect of the warehouse in real time, ensuring peak performance.”

Market Demand for Tote-to-Person Automation

According to Interact Analysis, 80% of warehouses worldwide still operate manually, leaving significant room for further automation adoption. The shift from goods-to-person (G2P) to tote-to-person (TTP) automation is driven by e-commerce growth and omnichannel fulfillment. By 2025, TTP revenues are expected to reach $1.5 billion, surpassing G2P’s $1.3 billion, reflecting an industry-wide transition to scalable automation.

Relay Pick: A Competitive Edge Over Traditional AS/RS

Relay Pick offers several advantages over cube-based AS/RS, including:

Higher Storage Density – Stores totes up to 3 rows deep and 12m high, optimizing space.

Faster Throughput – Moves totes at 4m/sec, enabling 400 tote presentations per hour, per station.

Greater Flexibility – Unlike rigid AS/RS infrastructure, Relay Pick adapts to changing inventory needs and allows incremental deployment.



How Relay Pick Works

Inspired by relay races, Relay Pick uses autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to pass totes bot to bot, reducing congestion and optimizing throughput. Unlike static systems, this dynamic handoff process improves efficiency and minimizes wait times.

The GreyMatter AI-driven Orchestration Platform Enables:

Real-time SKU allocation for optimized picking.

Seamless integration with multi-vendor robotic fleets.

Maximized utilization across vertical (VTM) and horizontal (HTM) tote movers.



Accelerated Deployment & Scalability

Unlike legacy AS/RS, which takes 12-18 months to deploy, Relay Pick is fully operational in just 9 months. Its modular design makes it ideal for:

Greenfield sites needing full-scale automation.

Brownfield sites seeking upgrades without major infrastructure changes.

“Relay Pick delivers best-in-class density, speed, and cost-effectiveness,” added Gupta. “Its rapid deployment and AI-driven orchestration make automation more accessible and future-proof.”

A Key Component of GreyOrange’s Expanding Automation Ecosystem

Relay Pick is the latest innovation in GreyOrange’s AI-powered fulfillment ecosystem, which includes:

Ranger Forklift Bots for pallet handling.

CAPTIS Cycle Counting for automated inventory tracking.

P2G Cobots for human-robot collaboration.



Powered by GreyMatter, these solutions integrate seamlessly to optimize workflows in real time. To experience GreyMatter live, visit GreyOrange booths N8101 and N8107 at ProMat in Chicago (March 17-20).

For more information on Relay Pick and how GreyOrange is redefining warehouse automation, visit www.greyorange.com .

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. is at the forefront of AI-driven robotics systems, transforming distribution and fulfillment centers worldwide. Its emphasis on orchestration, innovation, and customer satisfaction marks a new era in efficient, responsive supply chain solutions. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

