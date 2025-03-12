The Rise of Influencer Marketing Platform Market: A $50.3 billion Industry Dominated by Launchmetrics, Triller, Traackr | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global report for Influencer Marketing Platform Market is estimated to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2023 to USD 14.2 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 50.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.1% during 2024-2028 period, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Influencer Marketing Platform Market"

387 - Tables

53 - Figures

329 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=294138

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Growing landscape of social media platforms

Rising adoption of AI-driven solutions

Restraints

Complexity in RoI measurement

Issues related to fake followers and engagement

Opportunities

Growing imperative to leverage influencer marketing platforms for deeper consumer connections

Rising shift toward OTT platforms and social media channels

List of Key Players in Influencer Marketing Platform Market:

Izea Worldwide (US)

Launchmetrics (US)

Triller (US)

Traackr (US)

Upfluence (US)

Meltwater (US)

Aspire.io (US)

CreatorIQ (US)

Later (US)

Impact.com (US)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=294138

Influencer marketing platforms serve as the central hub for brands, facilitating global exploration of influencers for collaboration, hiring, and payment, while empowering influencers to seek brand partnerships. It acts as an invaluable asset for brands overseeing multiple influencers on a single project, automating tasks from result measurement to campaign monitoring. Ultimately, these platforms streamline operations, saving brands considerable time and effort. Despite the abundance of influencer marketing platforms, each offers unique features for engagement, leaving room for growth and improvement within the industry. As brands continue to harness the power of influencer marketing, the evolution and enhancement of these platforms will remain pivotal in maximizing campaign effectiveness and ROI.

Based on offering, the market is further categorized into software and services. The software segment is further divided into software and services. The software segment is further divided into type, and deployment mode. Further, the type segment is bifurcated into web-based, and mobile-based. Based on deployment mode, the software is divided into cloud, and on-premises. Also, the services segment is further divided into managed services and professional services. Further, the professional services is divided into consulting, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance.

Based on application the market is further bifurcated into search & discovery, campaign management, analytics & reporting, content creation, influencer relationship management, compliance management, payment processing, product seeding, social listening, and other applications (marketing outreach, fraud management, affiliate linking, performance tracking). These applications empower businesses to effectively reach and engage their target audience, drive brand awareness and loyalty, and ultimately, achieve their marketing objectives in a dynamic and competitive market landscape.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=294138

Based on marketing type the market is further divided into thought leadership & industry expertise, content marketing & distribution, event promotion & attendance, product launches & announcements, lead generation& sales enablement, employee advocacy & brand endorsement, and other marketing types (product reviews & demonstrations, user-generated content campaigns). These marketing types allows businesses to prioritize and allocate resources effectively, tailor messaging and tactics to the unique needs of each segment, and maximize the impact of their marketing efforts in a competitive market landscape

Based on end user, the influencer marketing platform market is bifurcated into retail & e-commerce (fashion & lifestyle, health & wellness, sports & fitness, food & beverages, and others), travel & hospitality, media & entertainment (gaming, advertising & marketing agencies, and PR, and others), BFSI, automotive & transportation, education, healthcare & life sciences, and other end users (government, real estate, telecommunication). The influencer marketing platforms benefit end users by amplifying brand reach, driving sales, enhancing engagement, and fostering credibility through authentic endorsements across diverse industries.

The influencer marketing platform market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The influencer marketing platform market has experienced exponential growth across all regions, driven by the increasing digitalization of consumer behavior and the rising demand for authentic brand engagement. Businesses across all regions are leveraging influencer partnerships to reach targeted audiences effectively. This growth is propelled by the accessibility of social media platforms, advancements in technology, and the expanding influencer ecosystem. As businesses recognize the power of influencer marketing in building brand awareness, driving sales, and fostering customer loyalty, the market continues to expand rapidly, offering opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships across the globe.

Get access to the latest updates on Influencer Marketing Platform Companies and Influencer Marketing Platform Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.