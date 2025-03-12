TIS Expands Seismic Isolation Technology to Protect Data Centers in Latin America

Leading engineering company, TIS, brings proven seismic protection solutions to the data infrastructure in Chile, located in one of the most seismically active zones.

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIS, a global leader in seismic isolation systems, is expanding its presence in Latin America by bringing its proven earthquake resilience technology to Chilean data centers. Following successful implementations in Türkiye, where TIS solutions protected critical infrastructure during the devastating 2023 earthquakes, the company now provides advanced seismic isolators for three new data center projects in the Santiago Metropolitan region.

As seismic risks increase for data centers worldwide, regions such as Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S. West Coast developing innovative structural solutions to safeguard digital infrastructure. Chile, located in one of the most seismically active zones, is now integrating TIS technologies to ensure business continuity during an earthquake.

Protecting Critical Infrastructure

TIS’s friction pendulum seismic isolators, widely used in Türkiye’s earthquake-prone regions, have already demonstrated effectiveness in protecting critical facilities such as hospitals, transport infrastructure, and financial institutions. These systems work by absorbing seismic shocks, significantly reducing structural movement, preventing catastrophic damage to the equipment housed within these facilities became a vital solution for data center seismic mitigation.

“Implementing seismic isolation in lightweight structures such as data centers presents unique challenges, but our technology has been engineered to meet the specific needs of these projects in Chile,” said Uğurcan Özçamur, General Manager of TIS.

“Our systems proved their effectiveness in Türkiye, ensuring operational continuity in hospitals during one of the most devastating earthquakes. Now, we are applying our expertise to protect Chile’s growing data center industry.”

Latin Americato Mitigate Seismic Risk for Data Center Industry

The importance of earthquake-resistant infrastructure was highlighted in early 2024 when 7.6 and 7.2 magnitude earthquakes struck East Asia. While semiconductor factories in Japan and Taiwan - built with advanced seismic engineering- remained largely unaffected, data centers in Chile are now benefiting from similar protection through TIS’s innovative solutions.

TIS’s expansion into Chile follows its successful international deployments in Italy, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Mexico, where its technology has been used in hospitals, universities, and financial institutions. With three data centers already implementing TIS solutions in Chile and more planned for 2025, the company is positioning itself as a key player in earthquake resilience for critical infrastructure worldwide.

Contact:

Eng. Camila Coria, PhD

camila.coria@tis.com.tr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9be450f-f7ba-4739-9000-5610ff2d35e0

Uğurcan Özçamur, General Manager of TIS Uğurcan Özçamur, General Manager of TIS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.