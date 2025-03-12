Puget Systems and Carahsoft Partner to Bring High-Performance Custom Workstations, Servers and Storage Solutions to the Public Sector

Partnership to Accelerate Puget Systems’ Expansion into Federal Government Agency Opportunities; Extending Experience, Reliability, Performance and Compliance/Security Assurances to Federal Agencies

AUBURN, Wash. and RESTON, Va., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Systems, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Puget Systems’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s tailored computers and workstations available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s AI Solutions portfolio, its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“This agreement marks an important milestone for Puget Systems; it has long been our intention to enter the Public Sector, but having the right partner with the right experience and who has earned the trust of its stakeholders is key to our success,” said Jon Bach, President of Puget Systems. “Carahsoft and Puget Systems share a common value system, one that’s not only dedicated to excellence in product, but also a commitment to building trust and long-lasting customer relationships through expertise and authenticity. This makes them the perfect company to join forces with to expand our customer base and meet the needs of Government agencies.”

Through this collaboration, Puget Systems demonstrates its commitment to, and strategy to enable, the vast network of Federal agencies to comply with stringent Government requirements. Puget Systems has tailored its efforts to satisfy and exceed these requirements by providing:

Customization and Flexibility: Puget Systems can design and build systems that meet the exact specifications and unique requirements of various Federal agencies. As Federal needs evolve, customized solutions can be easily upgraded or expanded, providing long-term value and reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Reliability and Performance: High reliability and performance are crucial for Federal agencies as downtime can disrupt critical operations and services. Puget Systems' extensively tested solutions ensure continuous operation. Reliable components and meticulous assembly practices extend the systems' lifespan, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership. Custom-built systems are optimized for the specific software and workflows used by Federal customers, leading to higher efficiency and productivity.

Security and Compliance: Federal agencies handle sensitive information that requires stringent security measures. Puget Systems’ adherence to security standards ensures data integrity and protection against breaches. Systems built to comply with Federal standards including FIPS and NIST certifications help agencies meet legal and regulatory requirements, avoiding potential fines and legal issues. Knowing that their IT infrastructure meets the highest security standards allows Federal agencies to focus on their core missions without worrying about vulnerabilities.

Support and Service: Puget Systems provides expert technical support, ensuring any issues are resolved quickly and efficiently, minimizing downtime and maintaining operational continuity. Dedicated support tailored to the specific needs of Federal clients ensures a higher level of service and satisfaction. As trusted experts, Puget Systems’ dedicated consultants bring a deep understanding and knowledge base to the Public Sector.

Reputation and History: Puget Systems' established reputation and history of delivering high-quality, reliable systems builds trust with Federal agencies, making them a preferred choice for IT solutions. A history of successful projects and satisfied customers demonstrates Puget Systems' capability to meet Federal demands and deliver on promises.





“Carahsoft and its reseller partners recognize the Public Sector’s growing need for innovative, reliable and custom-built computers,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Puget Systems’ specialization in creating these unique workstations, servers and storage is a game-changer for Government agencies looking to improve efficiency and productivity in their day-to-day work. We are proud to partner with Puget Systems to increase the availability of their solutions for Government agencies.”

Puget Systems’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F contracts. For more information about Puget Systems programs and services in support of Federal Agencies, please contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or PugetSystems@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Puget Systems

Puget Systems is a privately owned, custom computer OEM that is entirely based in the US near Seattle, WA that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-performance, solution-specific computer hardware to meet the unique needs of customers. Unlike large-scale commodity OEMs, we emphasize customization with a laser focus on understanding each customer’s specific workflows and offer personal consulting and support that we believe is becoming quite rare in the industry. Our goal is to provide each client with the best possible computer for their needs and budget. For more information or to see how Puget Systems can design a system specifically tailored to the work that you do, please visit www.pugetsystems.com.

