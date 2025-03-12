Acceldata Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Startup Employers 2025

Continued recognition validates commitment to inclusive culture and AI-driven innovation

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , a leading provider of agentic data management solutions and data observability, today announced it has been included on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2025 . Recognized for the second consecutive year, this achievement reflects the company’s commitment to building an inclusive, dynamic, and innovation-driven workplace.

“It’s a privilege to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes, which is a testament to the people-first culture that has driven our innovation and continued business momentum,” said Rohit Choudhary, co-founder and CEO of Acceldata. “Our team is relentlessly committed to delivering best-in-class, agentic data management solutions that provide trusted, reliable data to our customers’ AI initiatives. We believe that fostering a collaborative workplace empowers creativity and enables groundbreaking innovation to thrive.”

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes compiled the sixth annual list of America’s Best Startup Employers by identifying and assessing 3,000 privately-held companies headquartered in the United States. Evaluated startups required to have more than 50 employees, to have been founded between 2015 and 2022, and to be an independent company. Recognized companies received the strongest evaluations in company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

Acceldata’s commitment to providing unparalleled visibility into data pipelines has received several recognitions from top industry analyst firms. The company was named a leader in ‍Everest Group’s Data Observability Technology Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 , a leader in ‍AIM Research’s GenAI Observability Vendor Landscape , a representative vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Data Observability Tools and is included in the Lazard VGB AI Infra 40 as a top growth-stage AI infrastructure company, selected from over 2,000 companies in North America and Europe

The company has also received prestigious industry accolades including the CRN 2024 Big Data 100 list of the “Coolest Stellar Startups” and “The Coolest Data Observability And DataOps Companies,” DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data , and Honorable mention in The insideAI News IMPACT 50 List for Q1 and Q3 2024.

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability and agentic data management solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of agentic data management.

