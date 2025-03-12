Aptori Now on Google Cloud Marketplace for AI-Powered Security and Automated Risk Remediation

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aptori’s AI-Driven AppSec Platform Proactively Eliminates Vulnerabilities to Minimize Risk and Ensure Compliance.

Aptori , a leader in AI-driven application security, today announced the launch of its AI-driven AppSec Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace as part of graduating from Google Cloud’s ISV Startup Springboard program. This new agentic AI solution leverages semantic reasoning to analyze application code and logic in real time, delivering deterministic vulnerability detection, contextual risk prioritization, and automated remediation.

Aptori’s AI-driven approach goes beyond traditional static analysis. Unlike conventional tools, its proprietary semantic reasoning technology understands application logic and behavior in real-time, allowing it to detect complex security flaws—including business logic vulnerabilities, API misconfigurations, and runtime threats—that other solutions often miss. The result is deeper coverage and more precise security insights.

Acting as a proactive teammate, Aptori's AI Security Engineer works alongside developers and security teams to identify security weaknesses, assess risk, and implement fixes in real-time. As a core component of the AI-Driven AppSec Platform, the AI Security Engineer provides deep semantic understanding of code and applications, accelerating secure development while ensuring compliance and reducing the risk of breaches.

Aptori's participation in the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI-First program has further advanced its capabilities. By integrating Gemini models with its semantic reasoning technology, the AI Security Engineer now delivers exceptionally precise code fixes, accelerating remediation with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

“Bringing Aptori’s AI Security Engineer to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Aptori can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Google Cloud to empower global enterprises with seamless solutions to tackle evolving security and compliance challenges,” said Sumeet Singh, CEO & Founder of Aptori. “CISOs are under immense pressure to protect sensitive data, ensure compliance, and mitigate risks—while security teams struggle to keep up with the pace of development. Now, with AI-driven semantic analysis detecting vulnerabilities and delivering precise fixes in real time, we’re empowering security teams to stay ahead of threats, enforce compliance, and make proactive security a competitive advantage.”

Key Benefits of the Aptori AI-Driven AppSec Platform

Automated Vulnerability Detection – Leverages semantic reasoning to identify security weaknesses in code, containers, applications, APIs, and cloud infrastructure, detecting risks beyond traditional static analysis.

– Leverages semantic reasoning to identify security weaknesses in code, containers, applications, APIs, and cloud infrastructure, detecting risks beyond traditional static analysis. Automated Risk Remediation – Aptori’s AI Agents integrate seamlessly into your SDLC to continuously detect, triage, and remediate vulnerabilities with AI-driven code fixes—accelerating secure development and minimizing the risk of breaches and data leaks.

– Aptori’s AI Agents integrate seamlessly into your SDLC to continuously detect, triage, and remediate vulnerabilities with AI-driven code fixes—accelerating secure development and minimizing the risk of breaches and data leaks. Continuous Compliance – Seamlessly integrates into CI/CD pipelines, automating compliance with standards such as SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, NIS2, and ISO security frameworks, ensuring ePHI and sensitive data remain protected.



Aptori’s selection for the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program marks a new era in AI-driven security, revolutionizing how organizations protect their applications at scale. Watch the video to learn more about Aptori’s transformative approach to security.

Users can explore how Aptori’s AI-powered application security solutions integrate with Google Cloud to enhance compliance, accelerate secure development, and mitigate risk. Explore the details at the Aptori AI Security Center .

About Aptori

Founded in 2021 and based in San Jose, California, Aptori is a leading innovator in AI-driven application security and vulnerability management. By harnessing advanced AI technology and Google Cloud's Gemini, Aptori accurately identifies security vulnerabilities in code, applications, APIs, and infrastructure, enabling proactive threat detection, automated remediation, and ongoing compliance. Seamlessly integrated into CI/CD pipelines, Aptori continuously detects and remediates vulnerabilities while ensuring compliance with standards such as SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, NIS2, and ISO security frameworks.

Trusted by leading global enterprises, Aptori dramatically reduces vulnerability remediation time and accelerates secure software releases—empowering development and security teams to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Users can discover how Aptori empowers security teams with proactive protection, AI-driven vulnerability management, and streamlined compliance. Users can learn more at https://aptori.com .

