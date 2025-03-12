3rd Annual Graham Jackson Scholarship Concert to Benefit Aspiring Young Music Student

Stephenson High School Music Student to be Awarded Scholarship

We invite you to join us in supporting this year's talented scholarship recipient and enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music.” — ATOS Atlanta Chapter President David Yackman

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society ( ATOS Atlanta ) is proud to present the 3rd Annual Graham Jackson Memorial Scholarship Concert on Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Ga.This inspiring event honors the legacy of musical prodigy Graham Jackson while uplifting the next generation of musicians through a scholarship awarded to a deserving student.The 2025 scholarship recipient will be awarded $1,500 in recognition of their musical talent and dedication to the arts. The scholarship is presented in honor of Graham Jackson, one of Atlanta’s most celebrated musicians. Jackson’s extraordinary career included performances at the White House for seven U.S. Presidents, directing his own orchestra and choir, and mastering multiple instruments, including the theatre pipe organ. Jackson’s business card states a simple phrase, “Favorite of Presidents,” having performed for seven occupants of the White House.The concert will feature Ken Double, renowned Fox Theatre organist and ATOS Atlanta Vice President, who will showcase his artistry on Stephenson High School’s four-manual Grande Page Theatre Pipe Organ, one of the largest and finest theatre pipe organs in the Southeast. The concert will also include a special performance by the Stephenson High School Concert Band, under the direction of Quentin Goins.“We are committed to securing the future of this art form through initiatives such as the Graham Jackson Memorial Concert and our annual scholarship program for young musicians,” said ATOS Atlanta Chapter President David Yackman. “We invite you to join us in supporting this year's talented scholarship recipient and enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music.”Past scholarship recipients have gone on to study at prestigious institutions such as the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla. The scholarship not only provides financial support but also serves as an enduring tribute to Graham Jackson’s contributions to American music and his commitment to nurturing young talent.All students under 18 are free to attend. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 at atosatlanta.org or $20 at the door the day of the event. To find out more details about the upcoming event or to schedule an interview, contact aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com.About Graham JacksonBorn in Portsmouth, Va. in 1903, Graham W. Jackson Sr. moved to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College and soon became one of the city’s most influential musicians. A musical prodigy, he was known for his spectacular performances on the theatre pipe organ, piano and accordion. He was close friends with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, rising to fame after being photographed by Life Magazine photographer Ed Clark as Roosevelt’s funeral train left his home in Warm Springs, Ga. Soon becoming known as “The Ambassador of Good Will”, he made guest appearances at the Fox Theatre, formed the Graham Jackson Choir and recorded two albums for Westminster Records. While serving as Governor of Georgia, future president Jimmy Carter named Jackson the official state musician of Georgia in 1971. He is honored with membership in the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.About The American Theatre Organ Society - Atlanta ChapterFounded in 1964, The American Theatre Organ Society, Atlanta Chapter (ATOS Atlanta) is a member-based nonprofit organization made up of musicians, music enthusiasts, historians and technicians in love with the music and the history of the great theatre pipe organs. The group meets monthly to hear theatre organ programs by members and visiting artists, work on restoration projects, and enjoy social activities revolving around our passion for these magnificent instruments. To learn more about the organization or membership, visit https://www.atosatlanta.org/membership.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.