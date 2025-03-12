Alternus Clean Energy (ALCE) Transitions to OTCQB – Focused on Expansion into High-Growth Markets for 2025

ALCE Targets Relisting on Nasdaq or NYSE Later This Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (OTCQB: ALCE, ACLEW) (the “Company” or “ALCE”), today announced that its common stock, has commenced trading on the OTCQB market, in addition to its earlier listed and traded public warrants (OTC Pink: ACLEW). The Company is embracing this transition as an opportunity to strengthen its financial position and advance its high-growth initiatives in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and microgrids while targeting relisting on national exchange later this year."Our delisting from Nasdaq was disappointing. During this interim period, we took decisive steps toward recovery and renewed growth," said Vincent Browne, CEO of Alternus. "Before delisting, we completed several initiatives, including acquiring a provider of advanced energy storage solutions with decades of experience providing services during this time to clients such as Amazon, Walmart, and NASA. We also reduced our debt by approximately $100 million and improved shareholder equity by around $45 million through strategic divestitures. These actions demonstrate our determination to rebuild investor confidence and position Alternus for relisting on a major exchange later this year."The recent acquisition enhances Alternus' technical capabilities and market reach, enabling the Company to offer comprehensive energy solutions tailored to data centers and other commercial and industrial sectors experiencing increased energy demand.Alternus' expansion aligns with growing market demand, supported by recent insights from the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2024. The report highlights increased global demand for advanced energy storage driven by digitalization and artificial intelligence. The acquisition positions the Company to capitalize on these market trends by enhancing its capabilities in battery storage, grid modernization, and renewable energy integration.About Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.:Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. is a renewable energy company committed to advancing sustainable solutions. With a focus on utility-scale projects, such as solar parks, and complementary technologies like microgrids and battery storage, we aim to deliver comprehensive, clean energy across Europe and America. Through strategic investments, we are building a portfolio poised to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, please visit https://alternusce.com/ Forward-Looking StatementsCertain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company’s plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company’s management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company’s estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus’ assessments of any date after the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.Media Contact: ir@alternusenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.