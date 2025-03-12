Mark Minevich Joins SEALSQ Advisory Board to Advance AI and Quantum Technologies

Geneva, Switzerland, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Minevich to its Advisory Board. His appointment reinforces SEALSQ’s commitment to pioneering advancements in AI and Quantum Technologies.

Mr. Minevich is a globally recognized digital cognitive AI strategist and expert, global social innovation and technology executive, UN advisor, author, columnist, private investor, and venture capitalist. He is a founding partner and chairman of Going Global Ventures (GGV), a New York-based investment, technology, and strategic advisory firm, where he advises public sectors, global enterprises, and prominent brands in the US, EU, Gulf Countries, South America, and Japan.

Mr. Minevich serves on the Board of Directors for the International Data Centers Authority in Washington, DC, and is Co-Chair of AI150, a leadership community under Constellation Research and is a member of Franklin Templeton AI's corporate advisory board. He is also a senior advisor to a leading VC in Silicon Valley, Mayfield Venture Capital, and holds Senior Fellow positions with the Council on Competitiveness in Washington, DC, and the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils. He is an advisor to the CEO and board of DevRev, a Silicon Valley AI Agentic Unicorn led by Khosla and Mayfield. Mr. Manevich is also an Executive Advisor to Aramco, Hitachi Japan, and Saudi Ai Data Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His shareholder position and private investments include board and advisory roles with NukkAI (France), Infosec Global (Switzerland/Canada), 1FS Wealth (UK), and Corent Technology, Inc (US), Quant.AI (US). He was also an early investor and advisor to DarwinAI, acquired by Apple in late 2023. Mark's past roles include strategic advisory role to BCG and BCGX, Chief Digital Officer and Advisor to CEO to AMELIA, Vice Chair and CTO at the Comrade Group and CTO and strategy executive at IBM.

Mr. Minevich has been a member of the World Economic Forum since 2020 and has engaged G20/B20 digitalization task forces under G20 Presidency. As an advisor to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), he focuses on digital government initiatives and co-founded AI for the Planet Alliance to leverage AI for global environmental sustainability. Mr. Minevich chairs the executive committee of the AI for Good Foundation and is an executive committee member of WorkingNation, contributing to the future of work.

Mr. Minevich, a prolific writer and Forbes contributor since 2020, has published over 80 articles on AI's role in driving sustainable advancements. His latest book, Our Planet Powered by AI (Wiley), highlights AI's transformative potential. His other best sellers include Six Billion Minds and CTO Handbook. His insights are featured in top publications like Forbes, TechCrunch, MarketWatch, The Hill, The Observer, Fast Company, City AM, VentureBeat, and World Economic Forum; also cited in Newsweek, Inc., The Telegraph (UK), Spectrum Cable, CNBC, BBC and Sky News.

He has received numerous accolades, including the Albert Einstein Award for Outstanding Achievement and the Outstanding Artificial Intelligence Expert Award of Distinction. He has been recognized as one of the top AI influencers and featured in the Top 50 AI Influencers, Top 50 Brand Ambassadors of 2023, and the Top 100 Power List.

Strengthening SEALSQ’s AI and Quantum Strategy

The SEALSQ Advisory Board, chaired by CEO and Founder, Carlos Moreira, brings together experts from key industries to shape the future of AI and Quantum Technologies. The board plays a crucial role in governance and deployment strategies, ensuring that AI and quantum initiatives are effectively implemented across nations. A key responsibility of the Advisory Board is to provide strategic guidance on the implementation of AI and Quantum technologies and development of regulations. The Board will work on drafting guidelines, delegated acts, and implementation strategies to ensure that the AI provisions are clear, practical, and enforceable.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the SEALSQ Advisory Board. His deep expertise in AI, global technology strategy, and investment will significantly enhance our mission to drive the adoption of secure AI and Quantum solutions,” said Mr. Moreira.

Mr. Minevich added, “I am excited to join SEALSQ’s Advisory Board at such a pivotal time. I have known Carlos for over 15 years as I served as an early member of the advisory board of WISeKey, SEALSQ’s parent company, and worked with the team to establish partnerships and expand awareness among customers and stakeholders. SEALSQ is at the forefront of AI and Quantum security, and I look forward to contributing my experience to drive technological innovation, regulatory alignment, and global impact.”

With the addition of Mr. Minevich, SEALSQ continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in secure AI and quantum computing, shaping the future of trustworthy digital ecosystems.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

