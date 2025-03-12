Rising Demand for Sesame Seed Extract Fuels Market Growth to $476.8 Million by 2034, Growing at 6.1% CAGR

Increasing Global Shift toward Plant-based Diets and Veganism Boosting Consumption of Nutritional Sesame Seed Extract: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its recently updated research report that the global sesame seed extract market is estimated at a value of US$ 264.9 million in 2024 and is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Sesame seed extract is exhibiting high demand for use in in various applications such as cosmetics, food, skincare, and pharmaceuticals due to its high nutritional value. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with sesame consumption is also driving its demand growth worldwide. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking food and beverages with natural ingredients such as sesame seed extracts. Sesame seeds have emerged as a vital functional ingredient due to their characteristics such as being effective in digestion, heart health, and immunity.

Organically produced sesame seeds are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of cosmetics, skincare, and hair care products. Sesame seed's anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and antioxidant properties are increasing their utilization in organic beauty formulations. Sesame seeds, due to their therapeutic properties, are finding extensive usage in pharma products. In the Asia Pacific region, particularly India, China, and Japan, sesame seeds have traditional medicinal use. The organic trend is driving the demand for sesame-based herbal medications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sesame seed extract market is projected to reach a size of US$ 476.8 million by 2034.

The United States is estimated to hold 74.2% of the North American market share in 2024.

Demand for sesame seed extract in Canada is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

The Japan market is approximated at a value of US$ 11.3 million in 2024.

Conventionally produced sesame seed extract sales are predicted to reach US$ 353 million by 2034.

Sesame seed oil sales are estimated at US$ 98 million in 2024.

“Rising popularity of plant-based food products and the clean-label trend are set to drive up the sales of organically produced sesame seed extract,” says a Fact.MR analyst.





Key Market Players Driving the Sesame Seed Extract Market

The key businesses driving the Sesame Seed Extract Market include Sinuote Biotech; Sabinsa; Phyto Life Sciences; Alfa Chemistry; Borges International Group S.L.U.; Olympic Oils Limited; Cargill Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Associated British Foods Plc; American Vegetable Oils Inc.; Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.; Adams Group Inc.; Marico Limited; Ruchi Soya Industries Limited; Bunge Limited; The Adani Wilmar Ltd.; Dermalab; KEB; Premier Specialties; Provital.

Opportunistic Market for Sesame Seed Extract Producers

North America is witnessing increasing use of sesame seed extract in the food and pharma industries. Positive influence of Asian food and increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of sesame are key factors pushing market growth in North America.

Innovations in extraction and farming technologies are boosting the production of sesame seeds in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in India and Myanmar. Sesame has a traditional use in cuisines and medicines in Asia Pacific. Rising trend of veganism and high vegetarian population is also complementing sesame seed extract market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape in the Sesame Seed Extract Industry

Key players in the sesame seed extract industry are expanding their portfolios through new product launches, partnerships, and M&A while leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies. In 2022, Seiwa Kasei Co. Ltd introduced SESAQUA, a 100% plant-derived skincare ingredient made from sesame.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sesame seed extract market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (whole, oil), seed type (white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, red/brown sesame seeds), end use (food & beverages, foodservice, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

