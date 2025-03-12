SAIC and Defense Unicorns Partner to Transform Software Delivery for the Department of Defense

Integration of UDS into SAIC ecosystem accelerates delivery of industry-leading software capabilities and expands offerings for defense customers

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) and Defense Unicorns announced a strategic partnership to increase the delivery of secure, scalable and mission-critical software capabilities for the Department of Defense (DoD). Through this collaboration, SAIC will integrate Defense Unicorns’ Unicorn Delivery Service (UDS) into its existing, robust software delivery ecosystem, streamlining how SAIC deploys and maintains applications across cloud, on-premises and tactical edge environments – ultimately improving operational readiness for today’s warfighters.

The DoD relies on software to support mission-critical operations across all domains, and traditional software delivery methods often result in fragmented, slow and complex processes. Defense customers need industry partners to bring solutions to the table that address challenges such as bespoke infrastructure, prolonged integration timelines and inconsistent security standards, which can delay the deployment of vital capabilities.

By adopting UDS as the standard software delivery platform, SAIC and Defense Unicorns will provide a secure, repeatable and portable solution to seamlessly deploy applications across a diverse range of environments. This allows software teams to field mission-ready applications more efficiently and reduce software delivery timelines from months down to weeks or days.

“SAIC is committed to providing our customers an innovative, integrated ecosystem of proven next-generation offerings and strategic partnerships that meet their unique mission needs and accelerate mission outcomes,” said Bob Ritchie, SAIC Chief Technology Officer. “By leveraging UDS, we are reducing complexity and ensuring the government can rapidly and consistently deploy secure, scalable software applications across diverse and challenging operational environments.”

With a shared focus to advancing defense technology, SAIC and Defense Unicorns are fundamentally changing how the DoD fields mission-critical software. UDS automates deployment, accelerates compliance and removes integration barriers – ensuring that software updates and new capabilities are delivered without unnecessary delays.

“This partnership is a game-changer for the DoD. By integrating SAIC’s mission expertise with the automation and security of UDS, we are revolutionizing how software is delivered at scale,” said Rob Slaughter, Defense Unicorns Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we are enabling warfighters to access the latest capabilities when and where they need them.”

SAIC brings more than 50 years of experience in technology integration for government customers, extensive defense industry relationships and the operational expertise to scale UDS across complex programs. By bridging the gap between innovative technology and real-world mission requirements, SAIC and Defense Unicorns are enabling a faster, more secure and scalable approach to software delivery that meets the evolving needs of national defense.

As this partnership expands, its impact will extend across multiple defense programs, creating a repeatable and high-velocity software delivery model that enhances DoD modernization efforts.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com . For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom .

About Defense Unicorns

Defense Unicorns is a Defense Product Company founded in 2021 to transform how the U.S. Department of Defense buys, builds, delivers, and sustains software capabilities. We build innovative technical solutions to securely develop and deploy mission software across cloud, on-premises, and tactical edge environments. Defense Unicorns is trusted by the most critical systems in the world, including the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force. For more information, visit www.defenseunicorns.com

