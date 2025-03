Proton Therapy Gains Momentum in Radiotherapy Market, Offering Precise Tumor Targeting | CAGR of 6.3%

The global radiotherapy market size was valued at $6.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2031.

The global Radiotherapy Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, an increasing prevalence of cancer, and a growing emphasis on precise and personalized cancer treatment. This market encompasses a wide range of radiotherapy devices and equipment, from linear accelerators to proton therapy systems, all designed to target and treat cancer cells with accuracy and minimal damage to healthy tissues. The radiotherapy market size was valued at $6.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Radiation therapy, commonly called radiotherapy, is used in cancer patients to treat cancer by destroying cancer cells and shrinking the size of the tumor. X-rays, gamma rays and charged particles are the most commonly used radiation during radiation therapy.

Major market players covered in the report, such as –
• Ion Beam Applications SA,
• Isoray, Inc.,
• Nordion Inc.,
• Siemens Healthineers AG,
• ICAD INC.,
• Eckert & Ziegler Group,
• Becton,
• Dickinson and Company,
• Accuray Incorporated,
• MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.,
• Elekta AB

Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy, is a medical treatment that uses high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells and shrink tumors. The radiation damages the DNA of the cancer cells, preventing them from dividing and growing. Radiotherapy can be delivered externally, from a machine outside the body that directs the radiation beams to the cancerous area, or internally, by placing a radioactive source close to or within the tumor.Radiotherapy can be used as the primary treatment for some types of cancer or as part of a combination of treatments, such as with chemotherapy or surgery. The radiation is targeted to the cancerous area, and treatment is carefully planned to minimize exposure to healthy tissue. Radiotherapy can have side effects, which can depend on the location and extent of the treatment, but these are usually temporary and can be managed with medication or other supportive care. Overall, radiotherapy is a valuable tool in the fight against cancer and can help improve survival rates and quality of life for cancer patients.

The Radiotherapy Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Radiotherapy Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. 