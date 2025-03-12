NV5 Acquires Herman Cx; Strengthens Domestic Data Center Commissioning Business

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Herman Cx, a provider of commissioning and conformity assessment services for hyperscale data centers. Founded in 2016, Herman Cx supports data center infrastructure for U.S. technology companies, the financial services sector, and co-location data centers across the United States. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“The acquisition of Herman Cx is another positive step in the growth of NV5’s domestic data center business, expanding our commissioning capabilities for hyperscale data centers,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “Mission critical commissioning provides cross-selling opportunities for our MEP-technology design, fire protection, and power delivery services, and it delivers a recurring revenue stream long after the design and construction of data center facilities.”

The company’s engineers and commissioning authorities deliver design reviews, functional testing, and critical infrastructure testing to verify compliance with the design specifications of data center cooling, power, and safety systems. The company has commissioned hyperscale data center infrastructure up to 175 megawatts and provides all five levels of mission critical testing and commissioning from factory testing of components to interoperability of all data center systems.

“Data centers continue to be a strategic growth driver for NV5, generating over 20% organic growth, and we are excited for the cross-selling opportunities that will come from this acquisition, “said Andrew Chang, Chief Operating Officer of Buildings and Technology at NV5.

About Herman Cx

Headquartered in Arizona, Herman Cx provides QA/QC support and commissioning services for mission critical data centers and the power generation infrastructure to support those facilities. Herman Cx has more than 90 years of employee experience in the mission critical sector and has completed projects in ten countries. The company’s technical experts include engineers, commissioning authorities, and commissioning agents supporting all facets of facility mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and controls systems.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

