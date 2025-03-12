SUSE Rancher Prime Innovations Advance Enterprises’ Cloud Native Strategies

Additions solidify SUSE® Rancher Prime as a comprehensive platform for managing all cloud native workloads

ORLANDO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSECON – SUSE® , a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today announced a host of cloud native innovations at SUSECON 2025 , extending SUSE’s leadership in Enterprise Container Management. Advancements in virtualization, observability, security, developer experience, and SaaS offerings solidify SUSE as the enterprise container management platform that provides everything organizations need to run and manage cloud-native workloads everywhere, securely and at scale.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, secure, and flexible solutions to address enterprises’ most demanding cloud native requirements,” said Peter Smails, SVP and GM of Cloud Native at SUSE. “With expanded workload support, enhanced developer experience, advancements in VM modernization, and new SaaS offerings we are further strengthening SUSE Rancher Prime’s position as the cloud native platform of choice.”

Cloud native platform of choice

SUSE® Rancher Prime provides unified management for simple, scalable, secure, and reliable self-service platforms across a distributed cloud-native environment. The platform is certified to support a broad ecosystem of cloud native applications, and today SUSE is announcing two new key updates:

SUSE’s multi-decade expertise on SAP workloads expands with SUSE Rancher for SAP applications , a platform facilitating seamless SAP hybrid-cloud integration - based on the SAP-validated SUSE Rancher Prime. It caters to strict enterprise requirements and is purpose-built for containerized SAP workloads. SUSE Rancher for SAP applications is a fully integrated platform with Kubernetes, Linux, Virtualization, databases, best practices, security, observability, and integrated support. The new offering helps organizations deploy SAP workloads faster and more reliably, reduce IT costs, and maintain regulatory requirements.

, a platform facilitating seamless SAP hybrid-cloud integration - based on the SAP-validated SUSE Rancher Prime. It caters to strict enterprise requirements and is purpose-built for containerized SAP workloads. SUSE Rancher for SAP applications is a fully integrated platform with Kubernetes, Linux, Virtualization, databases, best practices, security, observability, and integrated support. The new offering helps organizations deploy SAP workloads faster and more reliably, reduce IT costs, and maintain regulatory requirements. SUSE Rancher Prime is now certified with Temenos Core, the market-leading core banking platform. The integration with SUSE Rancher Prime enables financial institutions to modernize their core banking infrastructure while harnessing the power of Kubernetes with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance. This enables banks to reduce time-to-market and drive innovation at scale.

Enhanced Developer Experience

Complementing SUSE’s market leading container management capabilities, today SUSE is announcing new capabilities focused specifically on enhancing developer’s experience with SUSE Rancher Prime.

SUSE Private Registry (Early Access) SUSE is launching the SUSE Private Registry, a trusted, enterprise-ready container registry powered by Harbor. Built to meet the needs of every cloud-native customer, SUSE Private Registry is ideal for air-gapped environments empowering customers with an out-of-the-box solution to mirror, build, and distribute images and Helm charts securely and reliably.

SUSE is launching the SUSE Private Registry, a trusted, enterprise-ready container registry powered by Harbor. Built to meet the needs of every cloud-native customer, SUSE Private Registry is ideal for air-gapped environments empowering customers with an out-of-the-box solution to mirror, build, and distribute images and Helm charts securely and reliably. DevX Validated Designs bring together everything needed for development teams to go from code to production automatically in a repeatable, and secure way. Rather than creating one static "golden path" for developers, DevX Validated Designs offer composable workflows that software development teams can tailor to their requirements. The first validated design combines SUSE Base Container Images and language SDKs, Gitea or GitLab for source code control and build actions, and Fleet for continuous deployment to RKE2 or K3s clusters. The entire software lifecycle can be managed on one Rancher-managed Kubernetes cluster or span multiple clusters and clouds. SUSE Observability and SUSE Security can be used to debug for operational oversight‌ and policy enforcement for platform engineers.



bring together everything needed for development teams to go from code to production automatically in a repeatable, and secure way. Rather than creating one static "golden path" for developers, DevX Validated Designs offer composable workflows that software development teams can tailor to their requirements.

Accelerating VM Modernization

Continuing their investment in providing customers with a cloud native off-ramp from traditional VMware infrastructure, SUSE today is announcing the latest version of SUSE Virtualization, their cloud native virtualization solution, which adds:

Broadened Storage Flexibility with Certified Partners - SUSE Virtualization 1.5 introduces SUSE Certified Storage for Virtualization adding certifications for a variety of market leading storage vendors including Dell, NetAPP, Oracle, and Portworx. ‌The expanded ecosystem of storage certifications provide organizations openness and choice by allowing them to leverage their existing storage infrastructure with SUSE Virtualization.



Expanded SaaS Offerings

SUSE continues to expand its portfolio of SaaS solutions with several new offerings:

SUSE Rancher Hosted is a pay-as-you-go offering delivering the full power of SUSE Rancher Prime as a fully managed service (SaaS), ideal for customers who prefer to deploy in the cloud. Available in April 2025.

is a pay-as-you-go offering delivering the full power of SUSE Rancher Prime as a fully managed service (SaaS), ideal for customers who prefer to deploy in the cloud. Available in April 2025. SUSE Application Collection on AWS, now available in AWS Marketplace, delivers pre-built, containerized applications and services, simplifying deployment and management and enhancing developer productivity and efficiency.

now available in AWS Marketplace, delivers pre-built, containerized applications and services, simplifying deployment and management and enhancing developer productivity and efficiency. SUSE Cloud Observability on AWS, now available in AWS Marketplace, gives users a powerful, managed observability platform for cloud-native workloads. New capabilities include tailored dashboarding, enterprise scalability of more than 4,000 nodes‌ and health over-time insights.



About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE® Linux Suite, SUSE® Rancher Suite, SUSE® Edge Suite and SUSE® AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Media Contact

rachel.romoff@suse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.