New SUSE Rancher for SAP applications Enables Seamless Hybrid Integration for Enterprises

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE® , a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced the launch of SUSE Rancher for SAP applications, a cutting-edge solution that enables businesses to bridge their systems and cloud solutions from SAP anywhere. The new solution, built entirely on open source technology, delivers flexibility, security, and operational continuity for enterprises relying on mission-critical operations from SAP in hybrid-cloud scenarios.

For more than 25 years, SUSE has been a trusted partner of SAP, delivering innovative solutions designed to simplify SAP deployments and operations. This deep alliance reflects SUSE’s commitment to providing SAP customers with reliable, validated infrastructure that ensures business continuity and operational excellence. SUSE Rancher for SAP applications is the latest milestone in this enduring partnership, tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprises running critical SAP workloads.

"This launch marks an important milestone in our longstanding partnership with SAP and ultimately helps us deliver on our shared customers’ demand for a modern infrastructure solution optimized for efficiency, scalability, and simplicity, combined with SUSE’s deep expertise on SAP applications," said Diego Akechi, Vice President of SAP Solutions, SUSE.

SUSE Rancher for SAP applications provides, in a single package, priority support and all the SAP-validated components, like SUSE Rancher Prime, SUSE Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE2), Linux, databases, and more required to support critical container native applications. By deploying Edge Integration Cell, the on-premises, containerized runtime of the SAP Integration Suite, on SUSE’s enterprise-grade Kubernetes infrastructure, businesses can connect sensitive data and external applications with their cloud solutions from SAP smoothly and securely.

“The Edge Integration Cell, offered with SAP Integration Suite, is an advanced hybrid integration technology that enables customers to run on-premises integration scenarios within your landscape whether in a private cloud or on-premises environment. SUSE Rancher provides an enterprise-grade platform where customers can run their hybrid-cloud integrations from SAP with confidence,” said Udo Paltzer, Vice President - Product Management, SAP Integration Suite at SAP.

Key Benefits of SUSE Rancher for SAP applications include:

From the smallest standalone Edge Integration Cell deployment to the largest multi-cloud environment, SUSE Rancher’s multi-Kubernetes management capabilities enable enterprises to efficiently manage multiple containerized environments, ensuring consistent operations and efficient scaling. Optimized for SAP Departments: Tailored to the needs of SAP teams, SUSE Rancher for SAP applications can reduce complexity by aligning with SAP solution architecture, and streamlining collaboration with IT teams. It provides everything needed to run workloads in one package, ensuring readiness for business-critical applications and simplifying processes.

Supporting Quotes

"As a certified partner of SUSE and SAP, Contiva GmbH leverages its deep expertise in on-premises deployments — utilizing SUSE Rancher and RKE2 — to unlock the full hybrid potential of the SAP Integration Suite with the edge lifecycle management component from SAP and the Edge Integration Cell," said Robert Fels, CEO of Contiva Group. "SUSE Rancher for SAP applications is a game changer in streamlining complex integrations with SAP solutions. This innovative solution cuts through the challenges of containerized applications, delivering a robust, scalable, and secure platform tailored for mission-critical SAP workloads. We’re thrilled to reach this significant milestone and look forward to deepening our collaboration with SUSE as we continue to drive forward-thinking solutions that empower our customers' digital transformation journeys."

“Fujitsu and SUSE have worked together for over two decades to leverage joint technology and expertise. By combining open source technologies with extensive experience in developing business solutions, we have helped our customers maximize uptime on mission-critical systems and accelerate business innovation by adopting containers and Kubernetes,” said Jürgen Ellwanger, Head of Global SAP CC, Fujitsu. "We are excited to see SUSE Rancher for SAP applications come to market, as flexibility and scalability aligns perfectly with our customers' hybrid cloud strategies. Combining this solution with our existing offerings for classical SAP workloads, we bridge the gap to cloud native workloads. Well known operations and simplified management of all SAP workloads across diverse environments, enables our customers to focus on innovation and business growth."

To learn more about SAP Edge Integration Cell, visit the Official Documentation and SAP Note 3247839

To learn more about SUSE Rancher for SAP applications, visit https://www.suse.com/products/rancher-for-sap .

