Marotta Controls Recognized with Northrop Grumman 2025 Supplier Excellence Award

MONTVILLE, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced that it has received the Supplier Excellence Award from Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) for outstanding contributions and efforts in 2024. These annual awards celebrate the trusted supplier partnerships that support Northrop Grumman’s mission and values.

“Marotta Controls has supported Northrop Grumman in delivering technologies that enhance national security for the U.S. and our allies,” said Ken Brown, vice president, enterprise global supply chain, Northrop Grumman. “The high-quality performance, dedication and partnership of our supplier teams drive operational excellence to ensure warfighters have next generation advantages in advanced weapons, aircraft, missile defense and space.”

Each year, Northrop Grumman honors a select group of suppliers who demonstrate outstanding contributions to mission-critical programs through engineering excellence, operational reliability, and innovative solutions. Marotta was recognized in the Strategic Excellence category, which specifically highlights suppliers who deliver sustained value, enhance collaboration, and strengthen Northrop Grumman’s defense capabilities.

“This award is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team in delivering next-generation control actuation systems,” said Patrick Marotta, president and CEO, Marotta Controls. “We take great pride in our ability to develop high-performance systems that meet the evolving needs of our defense partners. Being recognized by Northrop Grumman further validates our commitment to innovation, precision, and mission success.”

Marotta Controls joined Northrop Grumman’s leadership team and fellow award recipients at an exclusive recognition event on February 26–27, 2025, at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Rockville, Maryland. The event featured a keynote address by former F-16 fighter pilot, CEO, and leadership expert Anthony “AB” Bourke.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

