NevGold Defines Significant 2.4 Km Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum Soils Trend At the Zeus Copper Project in the Hercules Copper District, Idaho

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce results from its recent geochemical soil sampling program at the Zeus Copper Project in southwestern Idaho’s emerging Hercules Copper District. A total of 628 soil samples were collected and the Company has defined a new 2.4 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly at the Poseidon Target, and a new 1.0 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly at the Thorn Springs Target (See Figure 1) . NevGold continues to confirm the project’s significant copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry potential, and the Company will continue its active exploration program in 2025 due to the positive results.

As highlighted in NevGold’s previous News Releases from 2024 to today (see NevGold News Releases), the Zeus Copper Project shares many geological similarities with Hercules Metals Corp.’s (“Hercules Metals”, TSXV:BIG) copper porphyry discovery at the Hercules Project (see Hercules Metals News Releases), including comparable surface sample geochemical results (see Figure 1).

Key Highlights

Over 2.4 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly identified at the Poseidon Target on Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) ground

Over 1.0 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly identified at the Thorn Springs Target on BLM ground

Copper, gold and molybdenum soil geochemical anomalies coincide with geological, structural, and surface rock chip targets, highlighting promising copper porphyry exploration potential

Zeus continues to show strong similarities to the Hercules Metals copper porphyry discovery, with soil geochemical footprints comparable in tenor and scale (See Figure 1 below)

NevGold has selected a geophysical contractor to complete surface programs

NevGold continues to plan a Notice of Intent (“NOI”) to permit drill-ready targets on the BLM ground for a potential 2025 drill program

Figure 1 – Copper analysis of Zeus Copper Project and Hercules Copper Project surface soil samples at similar scale. Zones greater than 100 ppm copper-in-soils are outlined in solid black lines. Early Jurassic-aged Upper Huntington Formation (purple polygons) and Late-Triassic-aged intrusive complexes (maroon polygons) are both key copper hosts. A schematic Cu-in-Soils footprint of the Zeus (red) and Hercules (black) Projects is outlined in the green box at the bottom of the Figure. To view image please click here

Figure 2 – A schematic geological section of the Zeus Copper Project showing surface geochemical copper analysis for soils (colored circles) in the context of modeled geology at depth. Pink and red units are various phases of Triassic to Early Jurassic Intrusives inferred to be important copper hosts. To view image please click here

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “The soil sampling program completed at Zeus has yielded positive results with a large mineralization footprint and strong sample grades. We have defined a +2.4 km copper-gold-molybdenum target at Poseidon, and a +1.0 km copper-gold-molybdenum target at Thorn Springs. It is also encouraging to see the comparison in the footprint, grade, and geological signatures between the initial Zeus results and the early results from the Hercules Metals copper porphyry discovery which we have outlined in Figure 1. Two of our strongest targets at Poseidon and Thorn Springs (see Figure 1) are on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ground which simplifies and accelerates exploration and drill permitting. Our objective at Zeus is to have drill-targets defined and permitted by the 2025 summer field season.”

NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, comments: “The results from this initial geochemical soil sampling program at the Zeus Property are very encouraging. Favorable host lithologies and robust sampling results suggest the potential that multiple porphyry centers lie below shallow alluvial cover at the Project. Along with our upcoming geophysical program, we look forward to incorporating the data to finalize targeting for a drill program later this year. We are fortunate to be positioned with one of the promising, early-stage copper exploration projects in the Western USA, and we will continue our systematic exploration to arrive at drill targets by the 2025 field season.”

Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update

NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Zeus in 2025 including:

Geological database review (completed);

Geological mapping (continuous);

Comprehensive surface geochemical sampling (completed);

Ground geophysical program (in preparation);

Application for drill permit, Notice of Intent “NOI” (in preparation); and,

Drill testing copper targets identified by the above activities (results warranted).

Summary - Soil Sampling Results

Poseidon: NEW – the undrilled Poseidon Target is located on BLM ground on the southern portion of the Project. It features a newly identified 2.4 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly with individual soil samples grading up to 1,000 ppm copper, 183 ppb gold and 23 ppm molybdenum. The anomaly defines a continuous, northwest-trending zone spanning 2.4 km in length and 1.1 km in width, underlain by a Late-Triassic granodiorite intrusive complex, which is a key copper host lithology. Despite limited bedrock exposure and minimal sampling within the target zone, NevGold is encouraged by the scale and tenor of the soil sampling results. As a result, the Company will prioritize Poseidon in the upcoming geological field investigations and ground geophysical programs to define drill-ready targets.

Thorn Springs: NEW - the undrilled Thorn Springs target is located on BLM ground in the southwestern portion of the Project. It features a newly identified 1.0 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly. Individual soil samples returned values of up to 720 ppm copper and 886 ppb gold, and 11.5 ppm molybdenum, defining a continuous northeast-trending anomaly over ~1.0 km in strike length and 800 meters in width. It is positive to see that the soil samples with the most anomalous geochemical signatures coincide with anomalous copper-gold-molybdenum rock chip samples, outcropping intrusive complexes (copper host lithology), and outcrops with northeast and northwest conjugate fractures filled with malachite. Although bedrock exposure is limited, NevGold is encouraged by the soil sampling results and the Company will prioritize Thorn Springs in the upcoming ground geophysical program to define drill-ready targets.

Figure 3 – Copper surface soil geochemical analysis and selected rock chips for the Poseidon and Thorn Springs target areas within BLM ground at the Zeus Copper Project. To view image please click here

Figure 4 – Gold surface soil geochemical analysis and selected rock chips for the Poseidon and Thorn Springs target areas within BLM ground at the Zeus Copper Project. To view image please click here

Figure 5 – Molybdenum surface soil geochemical analysis and selected rock chips for the Poseidon and Thorn Springs target areas within BLM ground at the Zeus Copper Project. To view image please click here

Zeus – Exploration Potential

Initial surface soil and rock chip sampling by NevGold combined with historical data has identified multiple high-priority potential copper porphyry targets at the Zeus Copper Project. The results of the soil sampling reveal a multi-kilometer mineralized footprint with potential for multiple copper porphyry intrusive centers, showing tenor and scale analogous to the Hercules Metals copper porphyry discovery at the Hercules Project. The objective at the Zeus Project is the discovery of intrusive rocks with veining and alteration that are indicative of porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralization. The company plans to conduct a ground geophysical program including both IP and MT surveys to define drill targets within these anomalous zones. The property benefits from well-maintained historical roads, providing excellent access for exploration activities.

The Zeus and Hercules Projects are located within the Olds Ferry Terrane, a geological setting analogous to the prolific Quesnell Terrane of British Columbia (Dorsey and LaMaskin, 2008). The Quesnell Terrane is characterized by Late Triassic to Early Jurassic intrusive complexes that are well-endowed with copper-gold-molybdenum porphyries including Highland Valley Copper (HVC), Mount Polley, Mount Milligan, New Afton and Copper Mountain.

The Thorn Springs and Poseidon Targets at Zeus are underlain by the Early Jurassic-aged Lower Huntington Formation, comprised of andesitic volcanics to volcaniclastics and limestone units-key hosts for copper mineralization. These units have been intruded by Late Triassic to Early Jurassic-aged intrusive complexes-key hosts for copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization.

Selected Results from NevGold’s Rock Chip Sampling Program

Target Area Sample No. Cu % Au ppm Ag ppm Mo ppm Sample Description Thorn Springs ZRS-22 3.79 0.412 18.6 11.8 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite-azurite staining Thorn Springs ZRS-23 1.93 0.936 24.9 8.4 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite staining Thorn Springs ZRS-07 1.22 8.19 21.9 33.7 Aplite majorly altered to limonite, sericite, quartz and malachite Thorn Springs ZRS-12 0.17 1.64 3.6 4.1 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite staining Thorn Springs ZRS-21 0.43 0.249 6.3 13.1 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite staining Mortimer ZNR-05 2.19 0.393 26.1 4.3 Breccia of Mortimer limestone, clasts of quartz vein and copper sulfides Mortimer ZNR-06 0.71 0.106 17.3 3 Strongly hydrothermally altered granodiorite Mortimer ZNR-01 1.3 0.188 11.3 0.1 Quartz diorite breccia with malachite replacement of clasts Mortimer ZRS-02* 0.86 0.111 9.9 0.1 Marble breccia with malachite and hematite in matrix Mortimer ZRS-03 0.91 0.219 20 0.3 Quartz diorite with malachite, azurite, and hematite along fractures Mortimer RSL01 0.83 0.056 10.5 0.1 Strongly altered quartz diorite with malachite on fractures Poseidon APF* 0.05 1.03 114 468.5 Breccia of silicified metasediments with specular hematite in matrix Poseidon ZWDU1205 0.01 0.025 26.2 35 Andesite flow (Lower Huntington) brecciated with quartz and hematite Iron Mountain WP645 0.02 0.005 1.5 19 Quartz diorite breccia, hematite alteration of matrix Iron Mountain WP652 0.02 0.005 0.2 1.8 Quartz diorite strongly altered to specular hematite Iron Mountain WP654 0.01 0.019 0.5 23.2 Andesite flow (Lower Huntington) weakly brecciated Abundance WP624 0.25 0.027 6 0.8 Phyllite (Big Hill Wacke) with quartz veins, copper sulfides and malachite Abundance WP625A 0.05 0.005 0.6 0.7 Marble with veins of quartz, hematite and magnetite Abundance WP625B 0.05 0.009 1.5 12.1 Strongly clay-altered dacite Abundance WP637 0.04 0.044 2.3 20.6 Silicified andesite with strong hematite alteration

Table 1 – Selected rock samples from the Zeus Project. Sample results previously released by NevGold.

Figure 6 – Geologic Map of the Hercules Copper Trend compiled by the NevGold geology team.

Modified from (Henricksen, 1975), (Fankhauser, 1968), (Skurla, 1974), (Lund, 2021), (Adair, 1985).

To view image please click here

Figure 7 - Zeus Project Location and Hercules Copper Trend. To view image please click here

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance: All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company’s geologists and the chain of custody from the Project to the independent sample preparation and analytical facility, ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs in Sparks, NV, was continuously monitored. The soil samples were dried, and analyzed using the methods P-SP81, IO-FAAu30 and IM-4AB52. All rock chip samples were crushed, pulverized and sample pulps were analyzed using the methods IO-FAAu30 and IM-4AB52.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

