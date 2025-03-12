Pixalate Research Finds 14,906 Google & Apple-Hosted Mobile Apps With 32+ Million Downloads in Europe Likely Violating GDPR; Unlawfully-Collected Data Shared via Programmatic Ad Bid Stream in Q4 2024

Pixalate releases complete list of 14.9K apps with no privacy policies; Research reveals Google’s ad business appears to monetize 92% of mobile apps that likely violate GDPR provisions

London, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2024 GDPR Evasion in the Mobile App Ecosystem: Privacy Policy Omissions & Legal Implications for SSPs and App Stores Report . The report examines apps across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is part of Pixalate’s series on European Users’ Privacy Rights Under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).

The report offers a detailed legal analysis of data privacy violations likely occurring under GDPR Articles 5, 12, 13, 24 and Rec. 75 . Pixalate has released a complete list of the 14,906 likely non-compliant apps.

The investigative report also uncovers privacy non-compliance gaps across these 14,906 ad-enabled* mobile apps with no privacy policies.** Google’s digital ad business (Google AdExchange) is listed as an ad partner (on app-ads.txt files) on 92% (13.7k) of mobile apps with no privacy policies.

“Our research findings underscore the need for app developers to prioritize users’ data privacy and compliance with data protection laws,” said Yusra Kayani, Director & Privacy Legal Counsel at Pixalate. “This failure to disclose privacy policies not only puts users at risk, but also exposes app developers, hosting platforms, and associated third parties - including advertising partners - to legal risks and financial penalties.”

Key Findings - Q4 2024

Ad-enabled apps with no privacy policy : 14,906 across the Apple App Store (11,313) and Google Play Store (3,525) during Q4 2024 These apps have 32.3 million estimated Lifetime App Users (based on estimated downloads) across the EU (27.5M) and UK (4.8M)

Of ad-enabled apps with no privacy policies, Google AdExchange is listed as an ad partner (on app-ads.txt files) on 92% (13.7k); Meta (Facebook) on 32% (4.7k)

Of the Top 100 mobile apps (based on estimated Lifetime App Users) offering programmatic advertising and with no privacy policies, 97% share users' personal data in the programmatic ad bid stream.

2,481 ad-enabled apps with no privacy policies request access to users' location data across the Apple (2,057) and Google (424) mobile app stores





Top 10 ad-enabled apps with no privacy policies (Q4 2024)

Apple

Google

A privacy policy, also known as a ‘privacy statement’ or ‘notice,’ is an essential document that explains how an app collects, uses, and shares users’ personal data. It additionally outlines individuals’ data privacy rights. Multiple global privacy laws and regulations, including the GDPR and CCPA, mandate a privacy policy or notice.

To compile this report, Pixalate’s legal and data science teams analyzed the privacy policies of 826K mobile apps that were: i) downloadable from the Apple App Store (242K) or Google Play Store (584K) as of the beginning of November 2024, and ii) had an app-ads.txt file. Pixalate analyzed over 99% of the policies in November 2024. Using its machine learning technologies, Pixalate conducts systematic browsing (or ‘crawling’) of the Apple App Store to derive data outputs presented in the report’s research findings.

Download the Complete Report

Access the Q4 2024 GDPR Evasion in the App Ecosystem: Privacy Policy Omissions & Legal Implications for SSPs and App Stores Report here . You will also receive the complete list of ad-enabled apps with no privacy policies, as measured by Pixalate.

* Apps with ads, or ad-enabled apps, are defined as those having app-ads.txt detected.

** In this report and related materials, all references to ‘no privacy policy/policies’ or ‘no privacy policy/policies detected’ imply that Pixalate’s proprietary systems were unable to detect or identify a purported privacy policy/notice URL at the time of crawling the app stores pursuant to Pixalate’s proprietary privacy policy detection and classification system; for more details, please review the Methodology section in the report.

