Cerro de Pasco Resources Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCQB: GPPRF) (FRA: N8HP) (“CDPR” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the listing of its common shares (the “Shares”) on the TSXV effective as of the close of market on March 13, 2025. The common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the opening of market on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Corporation has applied to have its shares delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The last day of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the CSE will be March 14, 2025. The Corporation will continue to trade under its existing symbol “CDPR” on the TSXV.

The Corporation’s common shares will continue to trade on the United States OTCQB under the symbol “GPPRF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “N8HP”.

Budgeted Work Program of the Metalurgista Project(1)

As outlined in the Corporation's news release dated March 4, 2025, CDPR has initiated the two-phase work program on the El Metalurgista concession recommended in the technical report titled "National Instrument 43-101 El Metalurgista Concession - Pasco, Peru", prepared for the Corporation by CSA Global and dated March 15, 2021, with an effective date of August 31, 2020 (the "2021 Technical Report"). The 2021 Technical Report is accessible on the Corporation's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The 2021 Technical Report recommendations comprised two phases, Phase 1 $508,500 and Phase 2 $516,000, for a total of $1,024,500 which covered the data verification program for the Excelsior Stockpile and Quiulacocha Tailings drilling and metallurgical test programs.

As a result of the addition of the geophysical program and environmental program along with work toward the items associated with an NI 43-101 technical report, as well as the increase of costs due to inflationary pressures since 2021, the Phase 1 budget was updated to $1,607,359, with $620,000 of the revised budget yet to be expended.

Phase 2 metallurgical testwork will depend on the outcomes of work completed in Phase 1, especially the geometallurgical study and the metallurgical testwork. At this stage, a work program has only been planned to support the evaluation of potential re-processing of the historical Quiulacocha tailings and the budget for Phase 2 remains the same. Testwork will focus on reproducing Phase 1 results with Phase 2 drill samples and confirming process design.

(1) Kirkham Geosystems (2025). Reconciliation Report: El Metalurgista Project dated February 19, 2025 with an effective date of December 31, 2024.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

Cerro de Pasco Resources is focused on the development of its principal 100% owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, comprising silver-rich mineral tailings and stockpiles extracted over a century of operation from the Cerro de Pasco open pit mine in Central Peru. The Company’s approach at El Metalurgista entails the reprocessing and environmental remediation of mining waste and the creation of numerous opportunities in a circular economy. The asset is one of the world’s largest above-ground resources.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements, including the expectations of to the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, including the budgeted work program, the Corporation's management regarding the listing of its shares on the TSXV and delisting from the CSE, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

