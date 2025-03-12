CG Oncology to Participate in the 40th Annual European Association of Urology Congress with a Series of Key Presentations and Updates

Late-breaking clinical and first translational data from BOND-003 Cohort C will be presented

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that a late-breaking abstract on BOND-003 Cohort C, as well as three posters highlighting cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, will be presented at the 40th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress taking place in Madrid, Spain, from March 21-24, 2025. The Annual EAU Congress is Europe’s biggest urological event, where thousands of healthcare professionals from around the world gather to present research and learn about the latest innovations in patient care.

CG Oncology will have a series of key presentations and updates on cretostimogene grenadenorepvec including:

Updated clinical & translational results: BOND-003 Cohort C- A phase 3, single-arm study of intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec for high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ

Late Breaking Abstract Number: LB12

Session: Abstract Session 45 - NMIBC: Innovations and outcomes 1

Presenter: Trinity J. Bivalacqua, M.D., Professor of Urology and Oncology at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Division of Urology and the Director of Urology Oncology and GU Service Line in the Cancer Center.

Presentation Date & Time: March 24, 2025, 10:45 - 12:15 CET

Location: Pink Area N101, Ifema, Madrid

Translational correlates using urinary genomic disease burden to assess cretostimogene grenadenorepvec: Analysis from the BOND-003 and CORE-001 trials

Abstract Number: A0793

Session: Abstract Session 45 - NMIBC: Innovations and outcomes 1

Presenter: Sharada Mokkapati, Ph.D., Basic Science Faculty, Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Presentation Date & Time: March 24, 2025, 10:45 - 12:15 CET

Location: Pink Area N101, Ifema, Madrid

BOND-003 cohort P - a multi-national, single-arm study of intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec for the treatment of high-risk, papillary only, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Abstract Number: A0083

Session: Abstract Session 05 - On the horizon: Ongoing trials in urology

Presenter: Siamak Daneshmand, M.D., Director of Urologic Oncology at USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Presentation Date & Time: March 21, 2025, 15:15 - 16:45 CET

Location: Green Area Retiro, Ifema, Madrid

PIVOT-006 - a phase 3, randomized study of adjuvant intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec versus surveillance for the treatment of intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Abstract Number: A0082

Session: Abstract Session 05 - On the horizon: Ongoing trials in urology

Presenter: Siamak Daneshmand, M.D., Director of Urologic Oncology at USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Presentation Date & Time: March 21, 2025, 15:15 - 16:45 CET

Location: Green Area Retiro, Ifema, Madrid

About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec

Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy being evaluated in BOND-003, a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy. Cretostimogene is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial (PIVOT-006) in patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC. In addition, cretostimogene is being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

