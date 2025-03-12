Dental CAD/CAM Market Set to Hit USD 7.5 billion by 2032 at 8.1% CAGR | ZimVie, Zirkonzahn GmbH., 3M Company, Planmeca

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global dental cad/cam market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.The increasing geriatric population and prevalence of oral diseases are contributing to market growth. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies like CAD/CAM is driving further expansion in the market.Click To Get Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13934 Factors affecting the growth of the Dental CAD/CAM Market:The growth of the Dental CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing) market is influenced by several factors, includingTechnological Advancements: Continuous advancements in CAD/CAM technologies lead to improved accuracy, efficiency, and versatility in dental restorations, attracting both dental professionals and patients.Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders: Rising cases of dental disorders such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss necessitate dental restorations, thereby driving the demand for CAD/CAM systems.Growing Aging Population: As the global population ages, the demand for dental procedures, including crowns, bridges, and implants, increases. CAD/CAM systems provide efficient solutions for fabricating these restorations, thus driving market growth.Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry: Increasing consumer awareness about dental aesthetics and the desire for natural-looking restorations propel the adoption of CAD/CAM systems, which offer precise customization and superior esthetics.Shorter Turnaround Time: CAD/CAM technology enables faster production of dental restorations compared to traditional methods, reducing the waiting time for patients and enhancing the efficiency of dental practices.Cost-Effectiveness: While the initial investment in CAD/CAM equipment may be substantial, the long-term cost savings associated with reduced labor, material wastage, and improved workflow efficiency make it an attractive option for dental laboratories and clinics.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13934 The segments and sub-section of Dental CAD/CAM Market is shown below:Technology:Milling: This segment includes CAD/CAM systems that utilize milling machines to fabricate dental restorations from blocks of ceramic, resin, or metal.3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing): CAD/CAM systems employing 3D printing technology to build dental restorations layer by layer using materials such as photopolymer resins or metal powders.Scanning: Systems focused primarily on intraoral or extraoral scanning to capture digital impressions of the patient’s dentition for designing restorations.Designing Software: CAD software designed specifically for dental applications, enabling dental professionals to create virtual models of restorations before fabrication.Component:Hardware: This includes CAD/CAM machines, scanners, milling units, and 3D printers.Software: CAD design software and CAM software used for designing and manufacturing dental restorations.End-User:Dental Laboratories: Facilities specializing in the fabrication of dental restorations for dentists and patients.Dental Clinics and Practices: In-house CAD/CAM systems used by dentists for chairside fabrication of restorations.Hospitals: Some hospitals may have dedicated dental departments or dental clinics where CAD/CAM technology is utilized.Academic and Research Institutes: Educational institutions and research centers utilizing CAD/CAM technology for teaching, training, and research purposes.Geography:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Recent Developments in the Dental CAD/CAM Industry:In January 2024, The Ivoclar Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of integrated solutions for high-quality dental applications, offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and systems for dentists, dental technicians and dental hygienists. The company launched IPS e.max Gel, a highly effective oral care gel based on a unique formula that protects valuable restorations and enhances their durability. The new oral care gel with chlorhexidine, fluoride, D-panthenol, and xylitol enables effective oral hygiene in the practice and at home. IPS e.max Gel forms a part of the IPS e.max family, a product line of high-quality allceramic dental materials from Ivoclar.In September 2023, Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape are expanding their workflow integrations to enable dental professionals through DS Core and 3Shape Unite to use a scan-to-lab workflow or establish design and manufacturing protocols directly in their practice. The harmonization of DS Core, Primemill and Primeprint, with the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner powered by 3Shape Unite, creates more integrated workflows for digital dentistry. Leading Market Players:ZimVie Inc.Amann Girrbach AGIvoclar Vivadent AG.Zirkonzahn GmbH.Dentsply SironaBiohorizons3M CompanyInstitut Straumann AGRoland DGA CorporationPlanmeca OyProcure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13934 AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

