Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Grow USD 64.1 Billion by 2032: Trends Shaping Lightweight Innovation

Automotive Carbon Fiber Industry Trend

Surge in the adoption of carbon fiber in automobiles coupled with stringent government regulations on emission norms,

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global automotive carbon fiber industry size generated $24.13 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $64.05 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.16% from 2023 to 2032.The carbon fibers Industry are widely used in the automobile sector for making automotive components. This is attributed to the fact that aluminum-based carbon fiber possesses high strength to weight ratio and helps in increasing efficiency of vehicles. Rise in production of lightweight vehicles across the globe fuels the demand for carbon fibers in the automotive sector. This is attributed to the fact that vehicles built using materials with low weight and high strength deliver higher mileage and enhance fuel efficiency. The global automotive carbon fiber market has seen significant growth and change owing to surge in adoption of carbon fiber in automobiles, stringent government regulations on emission norms. However, the high cost of carbon fibers hampers the market growth. In addition, growth in sales of zero emission vehicles presents significant opportunities for market expansion.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐞 (𝐏𝐀𝐍) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, the polyacrylonitrile (PAN) segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 11.39% and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, owing to their high strength, low heat expansion, moisture absorption, lightweight, specific strength, ease of use, and thermal conductivity. However, the pitch segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.21% as the pitch-based carbon fiber offers exceptional mechanical properties, including high tensile strength and modulus. These properties make it desirable for high-performance applications that require excellent structural integrity. 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV, Hexcel Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS, TEIJIN LIMITED.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨-𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the two-wheeler segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 11.72% and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, as these are generally less costly when compared with other vehicle types and serve as an economical option. In addition, two-wheelers serve various riding purposes, which include daily commuting, off-road riding, long-distance traveling, cruising, and others. However, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 10.76% owing to enhanced lifestyles and economic conditions, which are driving shifts in consumer preferences worldwide.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐄𝐌 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 11.25% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, The OEMs use these carbon fiber materials directly during the manufacturing process. OEMs are focusing on developing lightweight vehicles that are technologically advanced to cater to the needs of the consumers for instance development of the autonomous vehicles. Thus, there is a high demand for the deployment of carbon fibers in the automotive assembly line. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 10.97% as the integration of advanced technologies in auto parts manufacturing, coupled with an increase in consumer demand and the production and sales of passenger automobiles is propelling the growth of aftermarket services. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the structural assembly segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 11.55% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, as the carbon fiber structural components are available in a diverse range of shapes and sizes, offering an ideal solution for enhancing strength and rigidity in designs without adding additional weight. However, the powertrain components segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 11.45% owing to the rising trend towards engine downsizing to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Europe segment held the highest market share in 2022, growing a CAGR of 10.68% owing to the strict emissions regulations that have further accelerated this shift towards cleaner and more fuel-efficient modes of transport. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.77% throughout the forecast period owing to continuous advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing technologies, improved production processes, and sales of vehicles. 