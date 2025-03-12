Bybit Expands P2P Trading with Incentives Amid Growing Demand for Crypto Accessibility





Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is enhancing its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading ecosystem with new initiatives designed to attract merchants and experienced advertisers. As demand for crypto-based financial solutions grows globally, Bybit is introducing merchant referral rewards and a fast-track verification program for high-volume traders, reinforcing its commitment to a more accessible and efficient P2P market.

Crypto Adoption Fuels P2P Trading Growth

With increasing regulatory shifts and economic uncertainties in traditional finance, P2P crypto trading has gained traction as a reliable alternative for users seeking direct transactions without intermediaries. Bybit’s latest initiatives aim to expand its merchant network and onboard high-liquidity advertisers, strengthening the exchange’s P2P marketplace.

"The P2P market is evolving rapidly as more users seek flexible and direct trading solutions," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "We are seeing a surge in demand for peer-to-peer transactions, and these initiatives reflect our commitment to making Bybit the go-to platform for merchants and high-volume traders."

Bybit P2P Merchant Referral: Rewards for Growth

To encourage more traders to join its expanding P2P ecosystem, Bybit is offering a 10 USDT airdrop to existing merchants who successfully invite new users to become P2P merchants. The referred merchants will also receive 10 USDT upon meeting key engagement criteria, including:

Staying online for at least five days, with a minimum of four hours per day

Completing trades with at least three different users

Maintaining a 90%+ order completion rate



Additionally, new merchants can earn an extra 20 USDT through the Bybit P2P Starter Challenge by achieving a designated trading volume.

Fast-Track Verification for High-Volume P2P Advertisers

Bybit is also launching an expedited verification process for experienced advertisers looking to join its platform. Until 12th Apr, 2025, Verified or VIP advertisers from other exchanges can apply for priority verification by demonstrating:

Verified, VIP, or Super Merchant/Advertiser status on another exchange

A minimum 30-day P2P trading volume of 200,000 USDT

Approved applicants will receive their Verified Advertiser benefits within three working days, allowing them to access Bybit’s high-liquidity P2P marketplace without delays.

Strengthening Bybit’s Position in P2P Trading

Bybit’s dual approach of incentivizing new merchants and streamlining onboarding for professional advertisers aligns with the exchange’s long-term vision of enhancing P2P liquidity and accessibility. With the growing role of crypto in emerging markets, these initiatives reinforce Bybit’s position as a key player in the global P2P trading landscape.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone.

